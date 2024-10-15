Great-grandmother completes her breast cancer treatment — then wins $5 million jackpot out of nowhere

A random purchase on the way back home made her celebration of life even better.

It's hard to imagine a light at the end of the tunnel while one is fighting for life, but once you overcome the struggle, life can turn out to be better than before. Such is the story of a Pennsylvania woman named Donna Osborne who had just finished her breast cancer treatment before visiting her daughter in Florida. But since the flight was delayed, Osborne decided to head back home and bought a scratch-off ticket for "MONOPOLY Own it All" on her way back. It was this random decision that transformed her life.

After scratching the ticket in the parking lot, the woman quickly realized that she had struck gold. "I could not believe my eyes!" Osbourne said. "I went back into the store and said, 'Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?" The clerk soon broke the news to her that it was indeed right. While suddenly winning $5 million felt like a dream, Osborne also realized that it came at a time when she had just finished her treatment, while her birthday was just around the corner.

"We wish Donna the best of birthdays as we celebrate her for winning this big Scratch-Off prize,” Secretary of Revenue at the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pat Browne, said in a press release. "Donna told us that she’s been playing the Lottery for a long time, and it’s thanks to players like her that the PA Lottery is able to not only create millionaires but also help seniors live a good life," he added. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, the chances of winning the prize for MONOPOLY Own It All is just 1 in 3.93.

Just like Osborne, a man named Jimmie Smith also stumbled upon a fortune in unexpected circumstances. The retired security guard decided to go through his closet after he heard an announcement on television that the winner of a particular lottery hadn't turned up to claim the money. "We urge New York Lottery players: Check your pockets. Check your glove box. Look under the couch cushions. If you have this winning ticket, we look forward to meeting you," Gweneth Dean, director of the Commission’sDivision of the Lottery, said at the time.

Smith who was into buying a lot of lottery tickets, had an old shirt with a pocket full of them. Upon searching, he found the lucky ticket that he saw on TV. " I ended up with a stack - a pile of tickets, including the one they were talking about on the news," he told a lottery official, according to NJ.com. "I stood there for a minute thinking, ‘Do I see what I think I see?" he told NJ.com before adding, "I was in serious doubt. I had to convince myself this was real." Soon, Smith found the ticket and had more than $24.1 million to his name. His winning numbers were 5-12-13-22-25 and 35, and the ticket was bought from a grocery and tobacco shop in Lower Manhattan, according to the reports.