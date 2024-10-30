ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."

McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp pose with the Best Show award for 'Stranger Things'. Image Source: Photo by Frazer Harrison/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV
Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp pose with the Best Show award for 'Stranger Things'. Image Source: Photo by Frazer Harrison/VMN18/Getty Images for MTV

In an age when everything from banking to shopping and even networking f happening online, scammers are coming up with innovative ploys, making it harder for people as well as businesses to detect scams. Many schemes also involve impersonating celebrities to fool people into investing in dubious assets. One of them was a single mother, who fell victim to an online romance scam pulled off by someone pretending to be Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy Hargrove from the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things." According to Entertainment Weekly, The single mother claimed that her life was turned upside down after she was catfished by the scammer.

Dacre Montgomery attends the premiere of
Dacre Montgomery attends the premiere of "Went Up the Hill" | (Image Source: Getty Images | Robin Marchant)

McKayla from Kentucky said that she even left her husband for the scammer after the two met on an online forum for creative people, adding that she went on to send the scammer $10,000. She said that they hit it off, but of course, I'm suspicious from the get-go until he starts doing things that make me believe that he is who he is," according to Catfished, a YouTube series. She claimed that the man who was pretending to be "Montgomery," told her that he and his model girlfriend Liv Pollock were on the verge of a split due to Pollock's controlling behavior. McKayla, who was in an unhappy marriage, with a partner who she describes as toxic, said she empathized with the fake celeb "because my ex-husband was that way." Posing as "Montgomery," the scammer informed her that Pollock controlled his bank accounts, and convinced her to fund his lifestyle for more than a year.

Computer hacker silhouette. Green binary code background | Getty Images | Photo by Bill Hilton
Computer hacker silhouette. Green binary code background | (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill Hilton)

The single mom said she became convinced that the scammer was Montgomery after they told her to tune into "Stranger Things" season 4's "Dear Billy" episode that saw the return of the character, the night before the episode debuted. "And he showed up in that episode," McKayla recalled. "I was like, well, who else would know that?" she said. "If you're someone like me, you're afraid of abandonment and you're a real big people pleaser and you're very co-dependent," McKayla admitted. "These scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that."

McKayla also shared another instance that convinced her. She said that after she bought a copy of Montgomery's book, DKMH: Poems by Dacre Montgomery, the scammer would send her additional poems that she believed matched Montgomery's writing style. Revealing why she agreed to send him money after claims about his girlfriend controlling their account, she said, "I understood that point because my ex was very controlling with our money."

 

She started by sending $100 to $200 gift cards to the scammer and eventually ended up sending cards worth $10,000, which the scammer was supposedly using to secretly open a separate bank account to eventually leave his girlfriend

"Love makes you do crazy, stupid, irrational things, I promise. And trauma does one heck of a thing to a person. So instead of judging that person on why they did that to a total stranger that they had never met, maybe look and see if that person has been traumatized by something," McKayla said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
3 hours ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
5 hours ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
7 hours ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
8 hours ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
19 hours ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
1 day ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
1 day ago
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
2 days ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
2 days ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
2 days ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
3 days ago
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
NEWS
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
The restaurant decided to introduce limits on the distance from which people can place online orders to prevent such fiascos.
3 days ago
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
NEWS
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
3 days ago
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
NEWS
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
Gates addressed the strange question during a rare ask me anything session on Reddit.
3 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
4 days ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
4 days ago
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
NEWS
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
4 days ago
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
BURGER KING
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
The amount that was raised online turned out to be a lot more than what his daughter was aiming for.
4 days ago
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
NEWS
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
4 days ago
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
5 days ago