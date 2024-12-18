ECONOMY & WORK
Woman receives 64 Amazon packages she never ordered — and they all contained the same thing

She also took it in good humor and started referring to herself as the flag girl afte discovering contents in the package.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the woman with packages and with the flags (Cover image source: TikTok|oliviamccdouglass)
Despite being the biggest player in the global e-commerce market, Amazon does deliver a package to the wrong address on some occasions. But a TikToker named Olivia Douglass faced a dilemma when she received a whopping 64 Amazon packages that were delivered to her by mistake. Turns out that the orders piling up in her house were arriving due to her terribly bad luck.

The boxes were meant for someone else but they kept coming to her address. What made things more bizarre was that they all mostly contained the same items. "Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name?... Anybody else, or is it just me?" she said while sharing her experience in a video uploaded on TikTok, as per UNILAD.

Representative image showing multiple Amazon boxes. (Image credit: Twitter (X) | Amazon)
Representative image showing multiple Amazon boxes piled up. (Image credit: Twitter (X) | Amazon)

Naturally, people were stunned to see what she had been going through. What surprised them even more was that Douglass had managed to keep every single package unopened until she posted the TikTok video. "The self-control you have to have collected that many packages without opening them. I could never," one user commented.

By this point, the TikTok user had received more than 40 packages that had accumulated in her house and finally decided that things were getting out of hand. Olivia later uploaded a video ripping open one of the boxes to reveal an American pride peace flag, followed by three American Eagle flags and another US flag. Her husband, who was also unpacking one of the boxes, said that he too laid eyes upon a bunch of flags.

Screenshots of the TikToker and her husband with multiple Amazon boxes and flags. (Image credit: TikTok | @oliviamccdouglass)
Screenshots of the TikToker and her husband with multiple Amazon boxes and flags. (Image credit: TikTok | @oliviamccdouglass)

While an incident like this could annoy most people, Olivia kept her calm and referred to herself as the “flag girl” on TikTok while joking about the absurdity of the whole incident. Her husband wasn’t able to hold on to his composure and asserted that he believed Amazon owed them some form of reparations.

Who Sent Parcels Repeatedly to The Same Address?

It turns out that the seller was in all probability based overseas. They were using Amazon warehouses to store these flags and decided to close down for unknown reasons. Since the seller was overseas, getting the packages shipped outside the States would have cost a lot of money. The easy option was to pick an address inside the country and it just happened to be Olivia’s.

Representative image of multiple American flags. (Image credit: Twitter (X) | @UNCWilmington)
Representative image of multiple American flags. (Image credit: Twitter (X) | @UNCWilmington)

“I’m special, my address was cherry-picked by someone,” she said in another TikTok video. This saga, however, had intrigued hundreds of followers. Some were sad that it came to an end and asked if they could still call Olivia the flag girl. The TikToker, who had taken all of this in good humor said, “Forever and always.”

@oliviamccdouglass is it flags or is it something else?? #secretsanta #secretsantabezos #christmas #amazon #fyp #mysterybox ♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé

 

