'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.

The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant who made history on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant who made history on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

One of the final “Family Feud” episodes for the year 2024 gave fans one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history. For the first time ever, a contestant got the number one answer for every question in the Fast Money round. It is the final round of the show in which two contestants from the winning family answer survey questions. The first family to reach 200 points wins the game and the amount of money they decide to play for. During this particular episode this amount was $20,000 as per Collider.

The Kline family was up first with Courtney taking the stage and host Steve Harvey asked her five survey questions in 20 seconds. As the answers were revealed on the board, everyone in the studio witnessed a historic moment. Every single answer was number one and Courtney alone scored a whopping 193 points. That left the Klines only seven points behind the winning total.

Screenshot of the Kline family on
Screenshot of the Kline family on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

By this point, it was clear that they were going to win and next up for the family was Courtney’s mother Mary Anne. Her first answer scored 26 points and clinched the win for her family. However, another one of her answers shocked viewers. The question was “I still remember the first time I rode on a (blank).” Courtney had answered “horse” but her mother, to everyone’s surprise, blurted out “my baby.”

The video uploaded on YouTube garnered thousands of views and while the focus was on Courtney’s performance, some fans could not help but notice that particular answer from Mary Anne. “Can we just talk about how this woman answered with "my baby" on the question about "riding something?" a user @teammystic4life38 asked. “My one regret watching this was how Steve would have spun "the first time I rode my baby," quipped @paul16451.

 

While Mary Anne gave an unusual answer, it’s nothing compared to what Harvey has seen on his show over the years. A famous example of that took place on an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” with NFL legend Bruce Smith. The answer was so out of the box that it even forced the veteran host to cuss on air. Of course, he immediately apologized for doing so.

The question was, “If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?” Smith guessed hammer first but after being asked to guess something else, he simply blurted out “penis.” Harvey took some time processing what he had just heard, but it was pure comedy gold when he did.

 

“What the f**k did he say?” Harvey asked in genuine disbelief. The entire burst into laughter and the veteran host had to take some time to compose himself before profusely apologizing to the viewers. This however is not the only time the male genitalia has been mentioned as an answer on “Family Feud.” In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant mentioned it while answering the question, “Name a part of your body that’s bigger now than it was when you were 16.”

 

