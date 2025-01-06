Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken

The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Popular game shows have always been pretty strict about their rules and “Family Feud” is no different. However, not every family is the same and the Kardashians aren’t an ordinary family. Their rise to the top might be viewed by some as controversial, some may even call it undeserved, but no one can deny the influence they possess. The family needs to be presented in the best light on the show, but things sometimes don’t go to plan.

That’s exactly what happened on the Steve Harvey-hosted game show and the experience was even documented in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” according to Collider. Each family that appears on “Family Feud” is only allowed to field five members for the game. But with this particular family, things were a little different. Even Harvey was left disappointed after the show and he did not attempt to hide his feelings later on.

This was not the first time Kim had appeared on “Family Feud” as she was a part of it in 2008 with her sisters when they lost to Deion Sanders and her family. A decade later, in 2018, she made her second appearance. The original plan was for the Kardashian family to face off against the Hilton family but the latter had to back out last minute. Therefore Kim had to call on her then-husband Kanye West and his family to participate.

Thankfully, they accepted the offer and Kim played as a part of the West family. The problem, however, was on the Kardashian side of things. Kim wanted her grandmother MJ to be on stage along with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and their cousin Cici Bussey. The issue was that Kim had also called one of her close friends, Jonathan Cheban, and asked him to be on the show.

This reportedly caused a lot of drama backstage as there was one more person who would have to appear. So the makers of “Family Feud” had to compromise and for the first time, a team played with six members instead of five. Chevan was a part of the Kardashian team and it did not seem like he fit in from the moment he took the stage. Harvey also felt that this wasn't right and he made those feelings clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“We put her (MJ) right next to Kris. And the dude (Cheban) on the end, he was the extra. He was a lot,” Harvey said. “He flew in all night so they felt sorry so they put them all on that side,” he said. Turns out that the host was not the only one who wanted Cheban off the stage. Kim’s sister Khloe was also not a fan of the extra contestant.

According to a report in US Weekly, when Cheban’s inclusion on the Kardashian team was suggested, she said, “Love Jonathan and all but he’s not a Kardashian.” Well, this shouldn’t come as a surprise since the Kardashian name has historically been associated with drama and controversy.