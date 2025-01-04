ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."

In the video, she talks about how the silicone earring backs are not meant to be worn long-term.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the woman explaining why we shouldn't wear silicone earring backs for long (Cover image source: TikTok | @amber.guttilla)

A perfect set of accessories can significantly boost a person's look but sometimes focusing only on the looks can make people ignore consequences such as infections that the wrong piece of jewelry can have. A woman on TikTok recently went viral after warning people about the potential health risks of wearing silicon earbacks for too long. The user known by her handle @amber.guttilla, took to the platform and posted a video to warn everyone. "This is a PSA to anybody who has earrings," Guttilla said at the beginning of the video.

Woman explaining why we shouldn't wear silicone earring backs for long (Image Source: TikTok | @amber.guttilla)

"You might want to know this because I did not know this, and it almost landed me in the hospital," she added. The TikTok user then showed a photo of clear silicone earring backs and said, "Let me be the first to tell you these are not meant to be worn long-term." Guttilla explained that a few weeks ago, she decided to change her second lobe piercing on both sides for a pair of stainless steel earrings from Amazon. At the time, she went for silicone backs that she found in her drawer and everything seemed normal. However, after wearing the earrings constantly for two months, she was struggling.

Screenshot from a video on why we shouldn't wear silicone earring backs for long (Image Source: TikTok | @amber.guttilla)

After enduring discomfort, for a while, she decided to go to a piercing shop for help. When she talked to the piercer, they immediately pointed out the issue saying, "Let me guess, it’s one of those clear silicone backs." Hearing this, Guttilla was surprised while the piercer explained that the back of these earrings often traps oil, sweat, and even makeup. This buildup creates a glue-like effect that can cause the back to fuse with the earring. The piercer then went on to share an anecdote that scared Guttilla. "The last girl who came in for this, I had to send her to the hospital to get them cut out of her ears," Guttilla recalled them saying. "It hadn’t like totally fused, but it was pretty challenging for him and a little bit painful," she recounts. "But honestly worth every penny."

Image Source: TikTok | @melissa_d92
Screenshot of a comment about earrings (Image Source: TikTok | @melissa_d92)

Image Source: TikTok | @kharlow7
Another comment asking about the way people use earrings (Image Source: TikTok | @kharlow7)

"Those little clear fasteners are not meant to be used in your earrings for more than like a night or two," she said towards the end. "Otherwise, those just may become your new permanent earrings." People in the comment section advised others to make it a habit to wash the back of the ear and clean the jewelry from time to time. "y'all. You need to be removing your jewelry and cleaning the piercings regularly," @twill.ongenbone wrote. "People leave their earrings in for MONTHS? Huh? I take them off every night to sleep lol," @lena134521 added. "All the ppl in your comments asking about sleeping in them - PLS who has the time?! Y’all are too put together if I take them off, I’m never putting them back on," @shannanniganss advised. Others were simply taken aback after finding out that very few people sleep with their earrings on. "This comment section is how I found out most people don’t sleep in their earrings??," @pearl said

@amber.guttilla PSA for earring wearers! I’ve had my ears pierced for 30 years and never knew this 🫠 #earrings #earringtips #earringscare #publicserviceannouncement #PSA #jewelrycleaning ♬ original sound - Amber Rose

 

You can follow Amber Rose (@amber.guttilla) on TikTok for more lifestyle content.

