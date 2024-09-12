ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today

"You know we're getting old when Pokemon is on Antiques Roadshow."
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Image Source: Antiques Roadshow / PBS
Image Source: Antiques Roadshow / PBS

It's been decades since the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) came into being, and it's only getting more popular with time. The rare items from the Pokemon TCGs have shot up in value, thanks to the community which keeps its demand high. Some Pokemon cards now can be sold for hundreds of dollars, so do check the cards that you own to see if there's something huge in store for you. 

Image Source: Getty Images | John Keeble
Image Source: Getty Images | John Keeble

In a recent episode of Antiques Roadshow, a guest brought in a set of Pokemon cards from the 1990s. The guest, a Pokemon enthusiast in school, collected them for fun. According to her, this set was bought by her mother for only $35. The appraiser, who is also a fan of the Pokemon, explained that these cards were part of the base set of 102 cards released by Wizards of the Coast.

"Being a '90s baby myself, the Pokemon craze was insane. When we look at Pokemon today as a brand, as a franchise, Pokemon is an all-encompassing brand. It's unbelievable. Pokemon is king," the host said on the show. 

 

He says that while Pokemon was released in the United States back in 1999, the original card game was released by Media Factory in Japan back in 1996. He also says how we wouldn't get the Pokemon game if "it weren't for the original game for Game Boy, Pokemon Red, and Pokemon Blue," adding that the original Gameboy game is what "sparked the initial trend."

The name Pokemon comes from the original game named Pocket Monsters, he sayd and shows the cards and says that two pages are opened in particular. "Do you have any idea why these two pages are opened in particular," he asked the guest. The guest talks about how the pages that are opened contain holographic cards. "Yes, the cards you have here are the 16 original holographic cards," the host says, before adding how the set also contains two Mewtwo cards, with one being a shadowless card. 

Image Source: Getty Images | John Keeble
Image Source: Getty Images | John Keeble

He then goes on to talk about the prices of each of the cards, adding that some shadowless cards can go as high as $2000 for one single card. He also said how one of the "Charizard" cards was around and would have gotten her as high as $15,000 back in 2021 when the demand for these cards was at its peak. Lastly, he says that her total binder would be in the range of somewhere between $5,000 to $10,000.

Many took to the YouTube video to express their thoughts, "You know we're getting old when Pokemon is on antiques roadshow," read one of the top comments by @WinningThePooh217, while @JayShooty writes, "Man this brings back so many memories. I collected all the original when I was younger and they would be worth so much today. Unfortunately, my dad stole them all when I was in high school and sold them to a pawn shop for next to nothing."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
1 hour ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
"You know we're getting old when Pokemon is on Antiques Roadshow."
2 hours ago
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
NEWS
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
The cyberattack on payment gateway provider Slim CD lasted for over a year.
6 hours ago
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
NEWS
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
The server rated Gigi and Bella Hadid a perfect 10/10.
14 hours ago
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
WALMART
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
The Digital Landscapes program of the retail giant will track and share consumer data with suppliers
1 day ago
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
NEWS
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
A Canadian student found a solution to save money on rent by super commuting to university from another city.
2 days ago
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
NEWS
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
She said that the payment screen must have switched while she was entering her phone number
2 days ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
3 days ago
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund
While no reactions were reported due to the two products, Costco is still urging people not to eat these products.
3 days ago
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
NEWS
Woman has a theory why some restaurants give out free bread and chips and it makes a lot of sense
The creator's consipiracy theory suggests restaurants try to trick people into spending more money.
3 days ago
Ohio mom charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich due to mistake: "Unless it's wrapped in gold..."
NEWS
Ohio mom charged $1,000 for a Subway sandwich due to mistake: "Unless it's wrapped in gold..."
Letitia Bishop who ordered three Subway sandwiches was erroneously billed a total of $1,021.
4 days ago
Tennis icon Serena Williams once tried depositing a $1 million check at a drive-thru ATM
NEWS
Tennis icon Serena Williams once tried depositing a $1 million check at a drive-thru ATM
Williams, who is an avid investor, says her money habits haven't changed
4 days ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
5 days ago
Piano tuner uses inheritance to buy grand piano for 'Mozart level' 11-year-old boy he saw on TV
NEWS
Piano tuner uses inheritance to buy grand piano for 'Mozart level' 11-year-old boy he saw on TV
The professional tuner was blown away by the little guy's talent and decided to support his talent.
5 days ago
Elderly 'Up' homeowner declines $1 million offer for home, so the mall was forced to build around it
NEWS
Elderly 'Up' homeowner declines $1 million offer for home, so the mall was forced to build around it
Many have speculated that she was the inspiration for the Disney Pixar movie "Up".
6 days ago
Costco customer tries to return a 22-year-old TV pushing the store's return policy to its limits
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a 22-year-old TV pushing the store's return policy to its limits
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
6 days ago
Guy says he owns the only portrait of Shakespeare painted during his lifetime worth over $264 million
NEWS
Guy says he owns the only portrait of Shakespeare painted during his lifetime worth over $264 million
The artwork has been analyzed and X-rayed by experts who have determined that it dates to around 1595, when the playwright was 31 years old.
7 days ago
Guy stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers with incredible $67,000 winning move. Even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Guy stuns 'Wheel of Fortune' viewers with incredible $67,000 winning move. Even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
Sep 4, 2024
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
Sep 4, 2024
A quaint Maryland town is willing to pay you $20,000 to move there and here's how you can apply
NEWS
A quaint Maryland town is willing to pay you $20,000 to move there and here's how you can apply
The city is making an attempt to boost its population which has been declining since 2020.
Sep 4, 2024