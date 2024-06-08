YouTuber Alex Choi Arrested Over Stunt Involving Fireworks Shot at a Lamborghini From a Helicopter

Alex Choi allegedly directed the video of two women shooting fireworks at the car from a helicopter

A 24-year-old YouTuber, known for car stunts, is facing federal charges for directing a video in which a Lamborghini was blasted with fireworks from a helicopter. Alex Choi posted the video (which now has been deleted) on his YouTube channel last year. According to the Federal Authorities, two women were seen in the video who shot fireworks at the sports car during flight. According to an affidavit attached to the complaint, Choi violated rules and shot the video without necessary permits and safety precautions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1886 Forged Wheels (@1886forgedwheels)

San Fernando Valley resident Suk Min Choi (aka Alex Choi) has over 925,000 followers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Dozens of the videos posted on Choi’s YouTube channel feature flashy luxury sports cars and dangerous stunts.

On July 4, 2023, Choi posted a video titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks” as per an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint. While the video was taken off last week, law enforcement saved a copy before its removal, as per reports.

The 10-minute 45-second (deleted) video allegedly showed Choi pressing a “fire missiles” button while two women aimed the fireworks at the sports car which raced across a desert landscape.

Furthermore, the video showed behind-the-scenes footage in which Choi allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot, the Attorney’s Office said. He was also seen standing next to the helicopter, holding what appeared to be a firework.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Choi (@alex.choi)

In the video, it seemed that Choi decided to stop shooting the action scenes as they ran out of the explosives. Someone in the video was heard asking Choi if there was more to come to which he replied, “No, that’s it. We’re out of fireworks, right?” according to the U.S. attorney’s office. As per the affidavit, Choi traveled to Las Vegas to buy the fireworks as they are illegal in California.

As per a CourtWatch News report, the FAA said that the transponder of the helicopter used in the shoot was turned off for hours. The licenses of the pilots were suspended following the federal investigation, the report said.

Furthermore, using tire marks from the Lamborghini, the investigators determined that the shoot was executed on federally owned land in the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in San Bernardino County, California.

Thus, Choi is also accused of lacking the proper permits to film in the area, including Federal Aviation Administration approval for planned filming activities involving the helicopter.

Nobody involved in the video was named in the affidavit, apart from Choi and no injuries were reported, Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office, told CNN.

Choi was arrested on June 5 and charged with one count of “causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.”

As per Section 46505(b) of Title 49, misdemeanor penalties are warranted for placing an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

Choi faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison upon conviction. As of now, the YouTuber was released on a $50,000 bond and his arraignment is scheduled for July 2.