Entrepreneurs have emerged as figures who inspire younger talented individuals to follow their passion and turn innovative ideas into reality by starting their own businesses. But at the same time, many startup founders as well as entrepreneurs in the crypto space have fallen from grace once their firms collapsed and they were charged with fraud. In a recent development, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unmasked a fraudulent securities offering orchestrated by self-styled entrepreneur Diana Mae Fernandez. The 37-year-old faces charges for allegedly misappropriating investor funds, through a deceptive scheme promising substantial returns through cryptocurrency investments.

Fernandez, operating through two "alter ego entities" named "The Self-Made Success" and "Diana Mae K., LLC," purportedly lured at least 20 investors and amassed approximately $364,000. The SEC complaint accuses Fernandez of false promises, asserting guaranteed returns as high as 63%. These returns were supposed to be generated through investments in cryptocurrencies, private and publicly traded companies, and luxury real estate.

Also Read: Got a Message Promising a Government Grant? You Might Want to Verify the Source

A general view of properties at North Lakes | Getty Images | Photo by Glenn Hunt

What makes this case particularly egregious is Fernandez's method of recruitment. The SEC reveals that she targeted individuals through church groups and social networking platforms, with a focus on entrepreneurs, exploiting trust and shared interests to further her deceptive agenda.

Instead of fulfilling her investment promises, Fernandez allegedly mixed investor funds with her own, and diverted the money to finance her own lavish lifestyle. The SEC contends that investor funds were utilized for day-to-day living expenses, luxurious hotel stays, cash withdrawals, and even to facilitate Ponzi scheme-like payments to earlier investors, which is a hallmark of fraudulent investment schemes.

Image Source: Tara Winstead | Pexels

Also Read: Woman Raises Money on GoFundMe After Claiming she was Attacked; Turns out to be a Liar

Fernandez's claims of financial success and over 15 years of investment experience as well as lies about raising $100 million across 25 countries, were exposed by the SEC. Investors were instructed to wire funds directly to her bank account or transfer money through PayPal, providing Fernandez with sole control over these accounts. Contrary to the promises, she allegedly exploited this control for personal gain rather than the benefit of her investors.

The SEC paints a vivid picture of the extent of Fernandez's misappropriation, revealing extravagant expenditures that include a trip to Barcelona and Paris, as well as a $2,000 shopping spree at an Apple Store, all financed by the investors she purportedly defrauded.

Also Read: Shopper Spots Hidden Cost in Her Receipt at Macy's; Could This be a Scam?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seal | Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

This is not the first time Fernandez has faced legal consequences for her actions. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) had charged her with investment fraud in July. According to the DOJ statement, multiple victims, including one from Marion County, West Virginia, invested over $300,000 collectively. When it came time to deliver returns, Fernandez allegedly resorted to false claims, explaining away the inability to pay dividends and diverting investors' money for personal benefit.

Adding a layer of international intrigue to the case, Fernandez was reportedly arrested in Serbia. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the five counts brought against her. The charges, a combination of SEC actions and criminal prosecution, are fitting for the severity of Fernandez's alleged misconduct and the collaborative efforts to bring her to justice.

More from MARKETREALIST

Blockchain Developers are the Latest Target of Job Scams as Crypto Space Gains Traction

Meet the Social Media Influencer who is Pushing Scammers Into a Corner by Exposing Them Online