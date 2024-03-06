‘Twilight' Star Cam Gigandet, His Estranged wife Dominique Geisendorff Sued Over Unpaid Rent Amid Divorce Proceedings

Many people think that famous people don't face the same problems as regular folks. In some ways, this is true. They usually have a lot of money, so things like paying bills or going to the doctor aren't a big deal. But being rich and famous doesn't always mean they get a way out of life's challenges. Recently, something similar happened with "The Twilight" series star Cam Gigandet and his estranged wife, Dominique Geisendorff. They are being sued by their landlord for allegedly failing to pay $21,000 in rent over four months, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Actor Cam Gigandet arrives at the Premiere Of Audience Network's "Ice" - Arrivals at ArcLight Cinemas | Photo by Leon Bennett | Getty Images

Gigandet and Geisendorff are facing legal action from the owners of a Los Angeles property, who allege that they violated the terms of their residential lease. Documents show that on August 25, 2022, the couple signed a one-year lease that subsequently became a month-to-month arrangement. Each month, they were expected to pay $6,650 in rent. The lawsuit claims that they failed to pay $21,000 in rent between November 2023 and February 2024. The property owner's legal team demanded the return of the home because the couple stayed there without paying or getting permission. They are asking for the owed money, cancellation of the lease, and daily damages of $221.67 from March 1, 2024, until the judgment date. Notices about the unpaid rent were given to Gigandet and Geisendorff on February 6, 2024, but the rent remains overdue.

Cam Gigandet and Dominique Nicole Geisendorff, officially filed for divorce after being married for 13 years. According to court documents, the reason for the split is listed as "irreconcilable differences" with Geisendorff. She is asking for joint custody of their three kids: Everleigh, who is 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6. She also wants Gigandet to provide spousal support and requested that the court refrain him from asking her for financial help.

Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Burlesque" | Photo by Gregg DeGuire | Getty Images

The fact that this legal matter comes up during Gigandet and Geisendorff's divorce process complicates their circumstances. Although they haven't discussed the lawsuit in public, they are currently dealing with their separation and the consequences of breaking their lease, which is attracting a lot of legal and public attention. As the legal process continues, this case shows how important it is to stick to agreements, especially when you're in the spotlight. It could be a lesson for others in similar situations, reminding them of the scrutiny and legal problems that can come from personal and financial disagreements.

Despite their fame and fortune, some celebrities opt to rent rather than buy property for various reasons. Perhaps they prefer the flexibility of not being tied down to a particular location or the convenience of not dealing with the responsibilities of homeownership. For Gigandet and Geisendorff, their ongoing divorce proceedings likely contributed to their decision to rent. Several other celebrities, including Jay Z and Beyoncé, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Lauryn Hill, have also been known to rent or lease properties.

