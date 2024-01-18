Rapper Blueface’s Debt Grows To $14 Million, But He Seems To Be In No Hurry To Pay It Off

In October last year, rapper Blueface found himself in a tough situation. A judge told him he had to pay more than $13 million to the owner of a closed club in Las Vegas. This whole mess started when there was a shooting at the club in November 2022. As a result, Blueface was sentenced to three years of probation.

Now, there's an update on this story from TMZ. It turns out Blueface hasn't paid any of that $13 million yet. And to make things worse, the total amount he owes has grown to over $14 million due to some extra money or interest.

Initially, the judge ordered Blueface to pay $13,072,482. This amount was meant to compensate the club owner for the money the club lost and other damages caused by the shooting. Fast forward to now, Blueface's debt has climbed to $14,386,164.23. The extra $1.3 million is interest that has been added on. So, the longer he takes to pay, the more money he has to cough up.

In situations like these, where a court orders someone to pay a large sum, it's not as simple as the money magically appearing in the other person's pocket. Collecting such judgments often involves more legal battles. In this case, it might be the club owner's next challenge to get the money from Blueface.

Now, here's where things get interesting. When the judgment was first made, the club's Instagram account posted a statement blaming Blueface for the club shutting down. They accused him of bringing "gang-related activities" to their establishment, which hurt their business. They were pretty mad and even said they would make sure Blueface either spends a long time in prison or pays for what he did for the rest of his life.

Despite Blueface making a deal to reduce the charges and avoid going to prison, he still hasn't paid off the $14 million in damages. Surprisingly, it seems like he's not in a hurry to settle the debt. According to TMZ, Blueface is spending money on other things, but he's doing it carefully. For instance, he recently bought a house for the mother of his child, Jaidyn Alexis. Blueface hasn't said anything about all this publicly. It's like he's keeping quiet and letting the situation unfold without commenting on it.

