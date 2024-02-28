Kellogg’s CEO Draws Flak With His ‘Let Them Eat Cereal for Dinner’ Statement Amid Rising Food Prices

With food and restaurant prices upsurging over all of America, people are struggling to even make themselves a good and healthy breakfast. The first meal of the day is supposed to be healthy but with the price hikes, people are just eating a piece of bread or maybe some snack items they have stored. Looking at the seriousness of the situation, Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick recently commented, which sounded rude and offensive to many: "Let them eat cereal for dinner." The main concern behind Pilnick's suggestion was to give people an affordable dinner option as most of them are struggling to even get one. The company took the idea too far and even made a campaign around it by releasing a video that said, "Give chicken the night off."

But what was the ideology behind this campaign? Pilnick himself believes that a cereal meal is always budget-friendly as well as satisfying for the gut. During the tough Covid times, it was difficult for middle-class joint families to survive as there were a lot of members who needed to be fed. Therefore, a cereal dinner emerged as a good option for them. Pilnick further compared cereal to other meal options and found it much more affordable when the options outside are touching high prices. Despite all his efforts, many found the comment and the video insensitive. They felt like he was taking a dig at those who can't afford lavish meals and hence, suggesting they eat cereal dipped in milk for dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellogg's (@kelloggsus)

Pilnick told the CNBC host Carl Quintanilla during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that he thought that the customers would be encouraged, but the opposite happened. However, some people loved the idea of having cereal for dinner, and they are fast picking up the habit. "Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure," Pilnick said, via CBS News. Everybody has seen the change in food and grocery prices since the start of the pandemic. It is pretty shocking to see that since 2022, people have spent an enormous 11.3% of their income on food and dining out which is the highest peak the US Agriculture Department saw since 1991. Keeping aside the restaurants, cereal prices have increased too, to as high as 28% and Kellogg's product prices are hiked up by 12%.

“Dad? Do you remember the moment you were radicalized ?”



“Why yes son….. yes I do….. it was right around the time I saw @KelloggsUS CEO Gary Pilnick go on @CNBC and say “cereal for dinner” as they just finished talking about all major indexes at all time highs!” pic.twitter.com/kjgQvZc7O1 — Soap Box Spectacle (@ZeeWinstonSmith) February 23, 2024

People on TikTok and other social media platforms are backlashing Kellogg's CEO by trending #CorporateGreed and criticizing the move. Several users expressed their frustration on how these companies rob their customers in the name of discounted prices. The cereal box in America on average costs around $7 which is not at all affordable and cereal can never be a substitute for a full dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellogg's (@kelloggsus)

Consumers are not just upset with Kellogg's but also with many big food outlets that are raising their food prices and then boasting about it on social media. This not only creates financial pressure but also upsets their regular customers. People on TikTok are showing their annoyance at how much they are paying for one meal. One user shared on the platform that he paid a staggering $18 for a McDonalds' Big Mac meal.

