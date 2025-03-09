ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey looked almost unrecognizable as 'Price is Right' cast showed up in wrestling outfits

The crew looked absolutely unrecognizable in their wrestling inspired outfits.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the cast's Halloween avatar (Cover Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the cast's Halloween avatar (Cover Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)

From backstage dance routines going viral to pranks pulled off on Drew Carey by a model in disguise, "The Price Is Right" keeps fans engaged with hilarious moments involving the cast members. In line with the tradition, the crew went through a startling transformation to celebrate Halloween by getting all buffed up as wrestlers. The most unrecognizable character was the host of the show, Drew Carey, who wore a muscle suit paired with a lush blonde wig, although he seemed to be cosplaying as WWE legend Hulk Hogan. 

Screenshot showing Drew Carey's wrestling themed look (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey's wrestling themed look (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)

For the special episode, Carey donned huge, blonde, 80s style hair, a full muscle suit, and a wrestling championship belt around his waist. The great actor and comedian stuck to his character and acted like the buff guy he was dressed up to be. As he walked out in a WWE-style entrance, he roared and broke his microphone in half.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey breaking the mic (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey breaking the mic (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)

Carey wasn't alone in the act, as other cast members were dressed up as well. Model Alexis Gaube wore an animal print two-piece with her hair done in the 80s style. Model Manuela Arbalaez also wore her hair in a perm, paired with a wrestling body suit and a women's wrestling championship belt. NFL cheerleader turned TV model Amber Lancaster donned a low-cut silver jumpsuit, and even the show's announcer George Gray wore a glittery suit and a blown-out wig, taking the avatar of a ring announcer, to complete the transformation of the show. 

Screenshots showing the models and the announcer of the show (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the models and the announcer of the show (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)

Carey stayed in character with a 'Hulk Hogan' impression while he introduced the contestants in the opening round of the show. He nearly kept it up for the entire show. Even the games were modified in line with the theme to go along with the cast and their attitude. In the end, the cast gave out a championship belt to the winner of the 'Showcase Showdown.'

Screenshot showing Drew Carey announcing the games in style (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey announcing the games in style (Image source: Twitter/The Price Is Right)

Viewers at home appreciated the cast's efforts and cherished the new look of the host. "The Halloween episode was hilarious. The whole cast was great! Was Drew's throat sore from growling so much?" @arieltf wrote under the promo of the episode shared on X (formerly Twitter).

 

While this transformation was fake, Carey has been through a much harder transformation in real life, after losing some serious weight. In a 2024 interview with People, the host shared that his fitness journey began 14 years ago after he got a major wake-up call from his doctor. He then lost 80 lbs and has kept up with his healthy lifestyle ever since. In another interview with the Daily Mail, Carey confessed that he is a "yo-yo dieter," and he has gained and lost nearly a thousand pounds over the last decade. "‘If you don't do something, your life's going to be shorter, and you'll have these bad things to look forward to,'" he told the publication.

 

While Carey looked great on the outside, he added that things got better for his overall health as well. Some of the hidden benefits of losing weight for Carey included the reversal of his Type 2 Diabetes, he told People.

