Walmart has been a trusted retail chain for decades, and even the surge of e-commerce wasn't able to make its customers replace their grocery runs with online shopping. But now the major brand is facing scrutiny due to social media, where consumers are calling out the quality of its products such as chicken nuggets and orange juice among others. In the most recent video, a Walmart shopper sounded the alarm against the store's bread, which didn't feel real to her because of all the preservatives used in it. SeeJaneRise (@seejanerise), who bought the Great Value brand's loaf, got the shock of her life when she discovered that the bread did not go bad even after two long months past its best-before date.

In her now-viral video, the creator explained the story in detail to show how bad the situation is. Before the big reveal, she explained that she used to buy the Great Value Sliced Bread from Walmart as it was the cheapest option. However, she had to stop after noticing a drop in quality. "It almost felt artificial, like plastic," she claimed.

She then went on to explain that at her home they store the sliced bread in a container called the bread box. But, since she suffers from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), she often forgets where the bread box is kept. She claimed that she often tucks away the box somewhere and forgets about it for months.

“Now, I’m cleaning today, and I find said bread box in my reorganization. … I’m like, ‘Is there anything in it?’ Yes, there is. There’s a loaf of bread,” she said right before the revelation. She then goes on to show the loaf that visibly has no mold and looks as if it was taken right off the shelf, yesterday. "How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video.

To prove her point, the creator showed the best-before date printed on the pack, which was August 21. She then explained that it was October and the bread still didn't have any mold on it. "Like, I’m glad I stopped using this bread, but what the hell is it because it’s not bread? This is two months old, and it’s not moldy. What the?” she said in the end.

Viewers in the comments widely agreed with the observations of the creator, claiming that bread isn't real anymore. "Our bead here isn’t classified as bread in the UK…bread should only have like five or fewer ingredients ….its ALL our food here …making stuff from scratch is the new flex and I’m here for it! 🥰🥰" @care_bear1175 commented.

Some suggested that it was the same with any cheap or expensive bread. "It's not just that cheap bread anymore. I buy or used to buy expensive bread. Sarah Lee honey wheat. Same. 2 months in the breadboard. No mold" @tinamason21 claimed.

Many shared similar stories of different food items including fruits and vegetables not going bad even after months. "I cut open an apple a week ago and put half in my fridge and it’s still not brown. All day on the counter didn’t turn brown either," @techgirl2129 shared.

