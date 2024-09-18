ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Lottery winner claims $1 million prize wearing 'Scream' mask for a reason we can all get behind

Some lottery winners go to great lengths to remain anonymous.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover image source: Twitter/ Supreme Ventures
Cover image source: Twitter/ Supreme Ventures

Winning a lottery can be a life-changing event. While many would want to share their happiness with their loved ones, some choose otherwise. In a viral incident from 2019, a man who won the Super Lotto in the Carribean wore a costume from the movie "Scream" to pick up his check. The Jamaican man told local news station Loop News he wanted to hide his identity from everyone, including his family to prevent anyone from asking for a share of the prize.  

 

The name shared by the man was A. Campbell. The man in full costume, with every inch of his body covered, posed with his win at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston. Soon he went viral for his clever disguise.

Campbell’s total winnings amounted to 158,400,000 Jamaican dollars, which was about $1,171,424 at the time. He had purchased the Super Lotto ticket months ago for 200 Jamaican dollars or $1.49. Campbell was the 17th winner of the Super Lotto, which is run by Supreme Ventures. 

 

In the interview with Loop, Campbell shared he had struggled in his life and the winnings had the potential to change all that. While he didn't give a lot of details, he expressed that he wanted to buy a house with the money. "I want to get a house, I want to get a nice house. I haven't found it yet, but I'll be looking for one soon," he told Loop. 

As per the report, Campbell took 54 days to claim the prize and all this while, Supreme Ventures had been urging the winner to come forward as the prize had a  90-day deadline.

Explaining the situation, Campbell told Loop that he fell ill after realizing he owned the winning ticket. He said his head hurt for days after he realized he had the winning ticket. "I had a belly ache for two weeks, sometimes I feel so much pain I forget that I had won," he said.

Representative | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

It turns out that Campbell isn't the only lottery winner to maintain anonymity with a costume. Wearing costumes has been a common strategy for lottery winners, especially during publicized check presentation ceremonies.

In 2022, a lottery winner from Guangxi Zhuang province in China claimed his 220 million yuan prize (approximately $30.1 million at the time) in a cartoon costume to hide his identity from his family and friends, as per local news outlets.

At the time, ZHCW identified the man by his pseudonym Li, who wore a yellow cartoon character suit to pick up his winnings from Nanning City. The winner told the publication that he didn't want his family to become lazy or act "superior" to others after discovering the mega win.

 

Furthermore, Li had put in considerable work to make sure that he won big. He told reporters that he was so confident that he would win, that he had purchased 40 tickets with the same number combinations. Each ticket cost Li about 80 yuan (~$11 at the time) and they had a payout of 5.48 million yuan (~$75,00 at the time). Thus, Li's total winnings amounted to 220 million yuan (~$30.1 million at the time).

Like Campbell, Li also said that he felt uneasy after discovering that he had won and he didn't sleep that night.

This article originally appeared on 7.26.24.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Lottery winner claims $1 million prize wearing 'Scream' mask for a reason we can all get behind
NEWS
Lottery winner claims $1 million prize wearing 'Scream' mask for a reason we can all get behind
Some lottery winners go to great lengths to remain anonymous.
6 hours ago
Woman leaves $777 tip for servers because she thought world was ending — then she returned
NEWS
Woman leaves $777 tip for servers because she thought world was ending — then she returned
The woman who believed that the 'Rapture' would occur on April 8, definitely had a rude awakening.
6 hours ago
Don’t panic if an airline leaves you stranded — you might be entitled to financial compensation
NEWS
Don’t panic if an airline leaves you stranded — you might be entitled to financial compensation
Amid more flight delays and other unforeseeable events at airports, the Department of Transportation will compensate passengers. Here's what we know.
6 hours ago
Man who faked heart attack to avoid paying bills at 20 restaurants was finally caught for 'his theatrics'
NEWS
Man who faked heart attack to avoid paying bills at 20 restaurants was finally caught for 'his theatrics'
Since only a small amount of money was involved in each incident, they were considered "minor crimes".
1 day ago
Antiques Roadshow tells guest his dress from the '80s is worth $7,500 as it belonged to a Hollywood icon
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells guest his dress from the '80s is worth $7,500 as it belonged to a Hollywood icon
The dress from the 'Sultan of Sequins' had much more value than what the owner expected.
2 days ago
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
COSTCO
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
Grant Cerwin sent an email to Craig Jelinek asking if Costco could donate one of the famous 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in LA.
2 days ago
Airline mistakenly sells tickets for as little as $1.30 due to glitch and decided to honor the deal
NEWS
Airline mistakenly sells tickets for as little as $1.30 due to glitch and decided to honor the deal
The problem occurred across the airline's app and some booking platforms including a top website.
2 days ago
Generous stranger leaves waitress a $10,000 tip in a Michigan cafe and then she was fired a week later
NEWS
Generous stranger leaves waitress a $10,000 tip in a Michigan cafe and then she was fired a week later
While the restaurant claims it wasn't related to the tip, the waitress has a different story to tell
3 days ago
Billionaire Kim Kardashian wants to sell her 'dirty' Birkin bag for $70,000 and internet is losing it
NEWS
Billionaire Kim Kardashian wants to sell her 'dirty' Birkin bag for $70,000 and internet is losing it
"Seriously, how desperate are they for money?" a Reddit post said sharing the listing.
3 days ago
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
NEWS
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
A "gift from God," Otha Anders started collecting pennies after he found one lying on the ground.
3 days ago
Con artist steals over $100 million from Google and Facebook — all he did was send them random bills
NEWS
Con artist steals over $100 million from Google and Facebook — all he did was send them random bills
The companies and the world learned a valuable lesson of vetting email IDs before handing out money
4 days ago
NBA contest winner almost missed out on $1 million prize money — then Michael Jordan stepped in to help
NEWS
NBA contest winner almost missed out on $1 million prize money — then Michael Jordan stepped in to help
He got a check for $50,000 every year, for the next 20 years and pocketed $38,000 after taxes.
4 days ago
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
NEWS
Charlie Sheen no longer cashing in on ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns — it got worse after selling his rights
Actor Charlie Sheen is most known for his role on syndicated tv show 'Two and a Half Men.' How much are reruns paying him?
5 days ago
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
NEWS
Shark Tank's biggest ever miss was sold for $1 billion and used by millions of Americans every day
Jaime Siminoff, whose pitch was rejected by all but one shark, walked out without a deal. He returned to the show as a millionaire investor.
5 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who bought her Pokémon cards for $35 was stunned to find its worth today
"You know we're getting old when Pokemon is on Antiques Roadshow."
5 days ago
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
NEWS
Massive data breach exposes credit card details of 1.7 million users — here’s what you should do
The cyberattack on payment gateway provider Slim CD lasted for over a year.
5 days ago
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
NEWS
Millionaire Kylie Jenner left an 'embarrassing' tip on her $500 dinner bill, server claims
The server rated Gigi and Bella Hadid a perfect 10/10.
6 days ago
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
WALMART
Walmart finds new way to track customers and it starts even before you buy something online
The Digital Landscapes program of the retail giant will track and share consumer data with suppliers
6 days ago
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
NEWS
Student takes flight to his college twice a week because apparently, it's cheaper than renting a house
A Canadian student found a solution to save money on rent by super commuting to university from another city.
7 days ago
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
NEWS
Woman mistakenly tips $7,112.98 for a Subway sandwich after typing her phone number for reward points
She said that the payment screen must have switched while she was entering her phone number
7 days ago