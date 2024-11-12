Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag

Several people supported the store's policy that is aimed at reducing plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution has become a major concern across the globe as microplastics have even made their way to the human brain. To curb the environmental impact of plastic, several countries have imposed a ban on it, while grocery stores and retail chains charge for carry bags in other parts of the world. But TikTok user Matt Plapp (@mattplapp) wasn't thrilled about paying 11 cents for a plastic bag after buying items worth $3,200 at a Best Buy store. His opinion against the rule aimed at curbing plastic usage triggered online outrage leading to a heated debate.

A child holding plastic bags and a canvas tote bag (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

Should Rules be Bent Depending on the Bill?

In the viral video, Matt shows how they had to walk out of a Best Buy store carrying everything they bought, after refusing to pay 11 cents for a bag.

Screenshot showing the creator walking out of the store (Image source: TikTok/@mattplapp)

Matt confirmed that they bought items worth $3,200, which included boxes of gadgets and "gear." In the caption of the video, the creator wrote that the store's attempt to charge for a bag wasn't okay. “What are you doing to give your customers a less-than-stellar experience?” he asked.

Convenience Over Sustainability?

Several viewers in the comments pointed out that the store's charge for a plastic bag was justified as an attempt to reduce the usage of single-use plastic to save the environment. "I guess it worked! That’s literally the entire point of the regulation. You didn’t take a bag that you didn’t need," a user @chunkyb3 asserted.

Screenshot of a comments questioning the creator's behaviour (Image source: TikTok/@erinaflowers)

Many also pointed out that the protest wouldn't make a difference. "Still spent 3200…… way to stick it to the man… that .11 cent up-sell is going to be talked about at corporate for years to come," @cenosurpreme added.

Screenshot of a comment mocking the creator (Image source: TikTok/@user93858293739273)

Some even suggested alternative solutions for shoppers who don't want to pay the extra 11 cents. "Get reusable bags and bring them whenever you go shopping. It's that simple," @hiddenjanedoe0 recommended.

Ban on Plastic Bags

Since Kroger and Safeway began distributing plastic bags to shoppers in 1982, they have been a staple of the American consumer in the grocery industry. However, with time, the environmental concerns of plastic bags have made retailers rethink their approach.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, plastic bags are not biodegradable, and less than 10% of them are ever recycled. Furthermore, these bags escape into the environment and jam recycling equipment as well. This prompted several states to introduce plastic bag ban laws. California was one of the first to implement a ban on all single-use plastic bags at large retail stores and a 10-cent charge for alternative bags.

BREAKING: California governor signs law banning ALL plastic shopping bags at grocery stores!👏👏👏This makes the Golden State one of 12 states with a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags. Like if you think it's time to ban the bag once and for all! https://t.co/1ZWWql7z7r — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) September 23, 2024

Since the laws vary from state to state, the Retail Compliance Center has introduced an interactive map to show the current status of bag ban laws. In compliance with the regulations, Best Buy announced that it will also charge a fee for plastic bags at its stores. The retailer explained that a portion of the fee would go toward supporting teens through programs like the "Best Buy Teen Tech Center."

Almost 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are handed out every year. Many of them end up polluting our ocean & the environment.



A simple act like bringing your own reusable bag to do your shopping can help #BeatPlasticPollution. https://t.co/TrmoKhXA2Y #ActNow pic.twitter.com/oiSYUlUl9V — United Nations (@UN) October 17, 2021

The store also stated that it is committed to working toward solutions to reduce single-use plastic bags, but it's not alone. Walmart has also stopped giving out plastic bags in several states and it charges a higher fee for reusable alternatives.