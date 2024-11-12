ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag

Several people supported the store's policy that is aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A Best Buy cashier helps a customer check out at a Best Buy store December 18, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)
A Best Buy cashier helps a customer check out at a Best Buy store December 18, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Cover image source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

Plastic pollution has become a major concern across the globe as microplastics have even made their way to the human brain. To curb the environmental impact of plastic, several countries have imposed a ban on it, while grocery stores and retail chains charge for carry bags in other parts of the world. But TikTok user Matt Plapp (@mattplapp) wasn't thrilled about paying 11 cents for a plastic bag after buying items worth $3,200 at a Best Buy store. His opinion against the rule aimed at curbing plastic usage triggered online outrage leading to a heated debate.

Hand kid holding plastic bags and canvas tote bag (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
A child holding plastic bags and a canvas tote bag (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

Should Rules be Bent Depending on the Bill?

In the viral video, Matt shows how they had to walk out of a Best Buy store carrying everything they bought, after refusing to pay 11 cents for a bag.

Screenshot showing the creators walking out of the store (Image source: TikTok/@mattplapp)
Screenshot showing the creator walking out of the store (Image source: TikTok/@mattplapp)

Matt confirmed that they bought items worth $3,200, which included boxes of gadgets and "gear." In the caption of the video, the creator wrote that the store's attempt to charge for a bag wasn't okay. “What are you doing to give your customers a less-than-stellar experience?” he asked.

@mattplapp What are you doing to give your customers a less than stellar experience? Thank you @bestbuy #mattplapp #americasbestrestaurants #bestbuy #badcustomerservice ♬ original sound - Matt Plapp

 

Convenience Over Sustainability?

Several viewers in the comments pointed out that the store's charge for a plastic bag was justified as an attempt to reduce the usage of single-use plastic to save the environment. "I guess it worked! That’s literally the entire point of the regulation. You didn’t take a bag that you didn’t need," a user @chunkyb3 asserted

Screenshot of a comments questioning the creator's behaviour (Image source: TikTok/@erinaflowers)
Screenshot of a comments questioning the creator's behaviour (Image source: TikTok/@erinaflowers)

Many also pointed out that the protest wouldn't make a difference. "Still spent 3200…… way to stick it to the man… that .11 cent up-sell is going to be talked about at corporate for years to come," @cenosurpreme added. 

Screenshot of a comment mocking the creator (Image source: TikTok/@user93858293739273)
Screenshot of a comment mocking the creator (Image source: TikTok/@user93858293739273)

Some even suggested alternative solutions for shoppers who don't want to pay the extra 11 cents. "Get reusable bags and bring them whenever you go shopping. It's that simple," @hiddenjanedoe0 recommended.

Ban on Plastic Bags

Since Kroger and Safeway began distributing plastic bags to shoppers in 1982, they have been a staple of the American consumer in the grocery industry. However, with time, the environmental concerns of plastic bags have made retailers rethink their approach. 

 

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, plastic bags are not biodegradable, and less than 10% of them are ever recycled. Furthermore, these bags escape into the environment and jam recycling equipment as well. This prompted several states to introduce plastic bag ban laws. California was one of the first to implement a ban on all single-use plastic bags at large retail stores and a 10-cent charge for alternative bags.

 

Since the laws vary from state to state, the Retail Compliance Center has introduced an interactive map to show the current status of bag ban laws. In compliance with the regulations, Best Buy announced that it will also charge a fee for plastic bags at its stores. The retailer explained that a portion of the fee would go toward supporting teens through programs like the "Best Buy Teen Tech Center."

 

The store also stated that it is committed to working toward solutions to reduce single-use plastic bags, but it's not alone. Walmart has also stopped giving out plastic bags in several states and it charges a higher fee for reusable alternatives.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
NEWS
Best Buy customer carries $3,200 worth of items — all because he was told to pay 11 cents extra for a bag
Several people supported the store's policy that is aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
3 hours ago
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
NEWS
Customer walks out of restaurant without paying the bill — tells waitress 'God will pay for this'
The customer first wrote a set of numbers on a paper, and the waitress thought it was her credit card number.
4 hours ago
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
COSTCO
A Costco customer just tried to return a grill that's almost charred — and we are lost for words
The varnish of the grill was charred and the dials had also been removed.
1 day ago
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
NEWS
Starbucks charges Oklahoma couple $4,444 for two cups of coffee — then, blames the customers for it
The couple even had to cancel their trip because of the delay in receiving a refund.
1 day ago
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
NEWS
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
The restaurant had to shut down in just two weeks after the promotional offer was introduced.
2 days ago
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
NEWS
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
The two stores where the women bought tickets are just a seven-minute walk apart.
2 days ago
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
NEWS
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
The coin carries a rare anomaly which makes it even more valuable for collectors.
3 days ago
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
COSTCO
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
Some users did praise the woman for her ethical conduct and said that she would be rewarded one way or the other.
4 days ago
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
NEWS
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
The tiny bag comes along with a microscope that has a digital display for the buyer to see their purchase.
4 days ago
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
NEWS
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
The popular restaurant chain replaced the reward in chicken with a cash prize later on.
4 days ago
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
NEWS
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
Several other consumers also admitted that the said changes were driving them away from Amazon.
5 days ago
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
NEWS
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
The man's son even moved the money to a safe account to stop him from sending more funds to the scammer.
5 days ago
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
NEWS
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
While the good Samaritan could only see the cash, a piece of paper turned out to be more valuable
5 days ago
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
NEWS
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
The cards were collected by his father for an entire lifetime even as he moved from one city to another.
6 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
"That's quite a lot for a little box, isn't it?!" one of the guests exclaimed.
6 days ago
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
NEWS
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
Sajak is also set to hit the stage by starring in a play in Hawaii Theatre after his stint on TV.
6 days ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
6 days ago
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
NEWS
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
A representative of the California State Lottery cited the large number of claims that they process as a reason.
7 days ago
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
7 days ago
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
NEWS
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
The man wasn't convinced that he had actually won until he personally turned up to claim the prize.
Nov 4, 2024