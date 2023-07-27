 Promising Indoor Farming Startup AppHarvest Declares Bankruptcy

AppHarvest, a once-promising Kentucky-based indoor farming company, filed for bankruptcy on July 24, 2023, marking a stark turn of events for a venture that had garnered significant attention and support. Backed by prominent figures such as lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart and investor J.D. Vance, the company aimed to revolutionize the agricultural industry with its state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities. AppHarvest received nearly $2 million from the state to help build infrastructure at its Morehead facility. However, financial challenges and operational hurdles led to its downfall. So, how did AppHarvest transform from an ambitious startup to a bankrupt entity?

AppHarvest was incorporated in January 2018 by Kentucky-born entrepreneur Jonathan Webb, who envisioned transforming the fruit and vegetable markets in the United States, per Yahoo. Webb wanted to use his experience of working as a solar energy contractor employed by the U.S. Army to build some of the largest greenhouses in the nation. "You're going to see farms that you operate with an iPhone or an iPad, you're using software and big data, you're using AI to predict the climate," said Webb, per WUKY. The company's ambitious plan involved constructing massive, multi-acre greenhouses in Eastern Kentucky, where it promised to create over a hundred jobs in a region hit hard by the decline of the coal industry.

Despite its grand vision, AppHarvest faced various challenges in getting its operations off the ground. Delays in establishing its greenhouse facilities caused setbacks but the company remained optimistic about the potential of Eastern Kentucky's prime location—close to a significant portion of the U.S. population.

In October 2020, AppHarvest achieved a milestone with the partial opening of its first farm which grew tomatoes. The company planned to build three more farms in Berea, Somerset, and Richmond, focusing on producing leafy greens, berries, and tomatoes respectively. Public funding of $1.9 million was granted by the state to support AppHarvest's infrastructure development.

In February 2021, AppHarvest went public on the NASDAQ, valuing the company at over $1 billion. It raised substantial capital of $475 million with additional loans backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, trouble began to brew later that year when the company reported disappointing second-quarter results, citing labor and productivity challenges. These issues persisted, leading to continuous losses and a decline in investor confidence.

Amid mounting financial pressure, AppHarvest underwent a restructuring in November 2022 with key executives departing from their roles. The company explored various options to secure immediate cash flow, including selling its 15-acre, indoor farm Berea farm to distributor Mastronardi Produce Limited in a $127 million deal. Desperate measures were taken such as selling shares at a drastically reduced price to raise funds. The situation worsened in June 2023 when AppHarvest faced the possibility of foreclosure on its Richmond facility due to defaulting on a significant loan. A creditor demanded repayment of over $66 million, which AppHarvest struggled to meet. Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb announced that he would be stepping down from his role in July 2023. Industry veteran, Tony Martin took over and Kevin Willis was also named the new chairperson of the company’s board of directors.

Despite the leadership change, the company's financial woes continued to escalate, ultimately culminating in the filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2023. With more than $341 million in debts, the company plans to scale back its operations and repay its creditors.

Square Roots, another high-tech indoor farm startup based out of New York abruptly closed three of its indoor farms, including its newest facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, per WUKY. Square Roots is also restructuring its business model as it tries to keep its farms viable.

