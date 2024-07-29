'Never come back': Chef bans rude diners who reduced server to tears, offers refund on biggest ever check

The boss explained that he was making a bid to "call out rich people who think they can treat people like crap."

While the internet is filled with stories of horrible bosses, there are some outliers. Lee Skeet, a popular chef from UK, is one of them. Skeet went viral in 2022 for standing up against a group of customers who misbehaved with one of his servers. While the group presented his restaurant with its biggest check ever, without a thought, the chef offered to refund the money, asking them to never come back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ㄥ乇乇 • 丂Ҝ乇乇ㄒ (@leeskeet13)

Skeet, who runs the restaurant Cora, in Cardiff, explained the story. He shared the screenshots of the email that he sent to one of the customers from the group who had misbehaved. In the caption, he explained that he was making a bid to "call out rich people who think they can treat people like crap."

As per the email, Skeet thanked the group for dining at the restaurant and for the biggest bill ever. However, he mentioned that he was made aware of the inappropriate behavior of the party towards one of his servers, Lily.

Screenshot from the post | X | @leeskeet

Skeet added that the 22-year-old complained that she was "talked down to, disrespected, and touched unwantedly." As per a local publication, Wales Online, Lily, who served the table for three hours was reduced to tears by the customers' behavior. They made inappropriate comments about the food and wine.

The chef explained that the conversation with the staff broke his heart and made him feel like a bad employer and a terrible dad, as he has a daughter too.

Thus, Skeet offered the customer a refund of the bill after charging £100 (about $123 at the time) as a tip to Lily, which the group forgot to give.

Screenshot from the post | X | @leeskeet

Skeet then made it clear that he was unwilling to host this group again. “I would like you to never come back to my restaurant. Lily means a lot more to me than money. I also think you should assess the people you surround yourself with,” he wrote.

Users applauded Skeet for standing up for his staff. "I'd like my children to have employers like you. Thank you for putting Lily first." wrote user @one_mrs_kand.

Screenshot from the replies | X | @Irelandreid

Meanwhile, several suggested that Skeet should not refund the money at all. The chef took the advice and shared that he gave the entire amount to Lily.

Screenshot from the replies | X | @the3els

After the story went viral, Lily told BBC Radio Wales Drive that she was "proud" of her boss for "calling out rich people". She added that she felt lucky that her boss backed her up.

"I already respected him before but I respect him a lot more now that he's not accepted that kind of behavior that hospitality workers, speaking from experience, have always endured," Lily told BBC.

The heartwarming story didn't end here. BBC shared an update on the story, according to which the law firm that employed the group of customers had launched an independent investigation into the matter.

A spokesperson from the Europe-based legal firm 'Ince' told the local publication that the allegations pertained to the senior staff of the firm. However, the "confidential investigation" was reportedly concluded without interviewing Lily or Skeet, as per another report from Wales Online.