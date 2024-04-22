Baker Stands Up To Rude Customer Who Cussed Her Out; Earns Praise from Netizens

The entitled customer got rude while demanding the baker to make a cake for 120 people in 12 hours.

Instances of rude customer interactions keep surfacing on the internet. Workers and freelancers often have to bear with the disrespect for the sake of professionalism. However, some do not take it and duly give it back to the aggressor. Such a viral incident was shared by TikTok creator and baker, Thug Mom (@thugmomog). The creator recorded an interaction with a disrespectful customer and shared how she handled the situation, rallying massive support from viewers.

Representative Image | Unsplash| Photo by Holly Stratton

In the viral video, which now has over 17 million views, the baker says that the disrespectful customer called her up at 9 pm and demanded a cake for 120 people at 9 am the next morning. Given the scale of the project, the baker turned the offer down as seen in the interaction recorded by a third person. “I, I cannot help you. Okay, I'm just trying to explain to you I cannot fix this for you I can't help you, it's just, I can't do it in that amount of time," the baker says on the call.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @thugmomog

However, the customer keeps pressing her and even goes on to say that they are the ones with money so their demands need to be met. The baker cautions the customer that she was getting rude, and explains how other clients book her two to three months in advance, she says on the phone as the customer's voice can be heard on the other line of the phone.

She politely asks the customer to look for any other baker in the city who may be able to help. However, the conversation takes an ugly turn when the customer cusses the baker out and calls her the “B-word.”

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @thugmomog

This sets the baker off who also claps back at the customer cussing her out. "Okay, you know what the only b---- is you because you sat here and basically made fun of the fact that everybody else on the planet doesn't have any f----- money but you."

Thug Mom continues her clap back, and goes on a rant about the customer's behaviour. She then asks the customer to lose her number.

Quite obviously, the customer plays the “I’m offended” card. "I just can't believe you would talk to me like this —" the customer says but the baker has none of it and goes on to cuss them out, one last time. She then turns to the camera and says "That was crazy she's crazy. It...." and asks the cameraperson if they should post it. The person rightly says, "Absolutely.”

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @thugmomog

Thug's Mom clarified in the caption that she always tries to not get emotional but being an entrepreneur doesn’t make her a “doormat”. The Baker’s opinion was widely supported in the comments with a swarm of viewers backing her response. One viewer (@ravenandvogue) said that business owners sticking up for themselves should be normalized as some customers are just “Unhinged”.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @ravenandrogue

Meanwhile, many viewers were simply amazed to see the customer’s behavior. The viewer (@jennajens_) couldn’t comprehend how the customer thought that talking to the baker rudely would make her accept the order. To this, Thug Mom sadly replied that it is rather very common in the industry which is why she wanted to record the interaction to prevent the customer from lying in the future.

For more lifestyle, baking, and entertaining content, follow Thug Mom (@thugmomog) on TikTok.