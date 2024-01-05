The year is fresh, and many of us are still holding on to our resolutions of getting healthier and becoming fitter versions of ourselves. Scammers are preying on these resolutions. There's a warning from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about scams in the fitness and diet world, per CBS Texas. In January, scammers switch from holiday deals to tricking people with fake exercise programs and products. It's like a trap set for those looking for an easy way to lose weight.

Cynthia Smith fell into one of these traps when she saw an online ad featuring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood endorsing Keto gummies for weight loss. The ad promised a good deal –"buy one bottle, get one free" for $39. Thinking it was a great offer, she bought it. What she didn't know was that by doing so, she signed up for a monthly charge of $120 without realizing it.

Even when Smith tried to cancel the program, she couldn't, and she ended up losing about $350. Unfortunately, her story isn't unique. The BBB warns that these scams are becoming more common, especially as people start focusing on their health in the new year.

According to Jason Meza from the BBB, scammers take advantage of people's interest in probiotics, workouts, and gym memberships. Many people might get a product or service but the problem is they are often charged more than they should be, and they don't know about these monthly charges. Meza points out that while these tactics might not break the law, they are not exactly fair or honest. The scammers want people to click or buy something based on false promises.

Start with reading the terms and conditions of any sale very carefully. Make sure you know how to reach customer service if needed, and if possible, use a credit card for payment.

Cynthia Smith's warning echoes the sentiment–these scammers will do anything to trick people. As we strive for a healthier lifestyle, it's crucial to be aware and cautious, making informed choices to avoid falling into the trap of deceitful fitness and dietary scams.

