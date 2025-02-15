ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I'm about to cry' after seeing contestant's shoes in wild moment

Steve Harvey has previously shared style tips with fans in a behind the scenes clip.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the player's shoes (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Steve Harvey is known for his quick wit and savage jibes for contestants over stupid answers. But he has been called the best-dressed celebrity on television as he is always looking sharp, all suited up for "Family Feud". Harvey also shares styling tips for men, and when a contestant tried to show off his 'drip' on the show, the host couldn't help but freak out. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey freaking out
In the episode, things seemed to be going as usual with Harvey calling on the two contestants Tyree and Keisha to the buzzer for a face-off. As the two stepped up, Harvey saw something that made him lose his mind.

Screenshot showing Tyree's shoes (Image source:YouTube/Family Feud)
Even before he could read the question, his eyes came across the 'white leather shoes' that Tyree was wearing. "Oww! Hold up! I didn't see the shoes!" Harvey said while freaking out. "Ha ha ha! What's up, pimp? Didn't know that! That boy got on some white patent leather shoes," he added. Harvey then confessed that he almost cried after looking at the shoes and it is getting hard for him to get on with the show. 

Screenshot showing Harvey jokingly wipe his tears
However, the host did pull himself together to ask the survey question, "Name something Fred Flintstone has that a real caveman didn't." Keisha was the first to hit the buzzer and she answered with "A car." Unfortunately for style king Tyree, her answer showed up on the top spot on the board earning her team a chance to play.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to George Senior
As the survey question went to the next player, Cleaveland, the family seemed to be on a roll. Cleaveland fired off his guess, "a dinosaur as his pet". The answer turned out to be on the second spot which meant the family got the two top answers in a row. Next was George III whose answer was "bowling bowl". Unfortunately, the answer did not show up on the board earning the family their first strike. Next up was good old George Sr whose answer was a house.

With all the points on the line, the turn went to Andrea who answered with "A job" earning the family more points. It was for Keisha again to save the game. She came up with the answer "clothes" which again showed up on the board. 

After a wrong answer, the turn then went to Tyree's family and the player named Mackenzie answered the question with, "A family." The answer cracked up Harvey who nearly lost balance.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction
However, the answer did show up on the board, and the style king's family won all the points.

 

This wasn't the first time Harvey talked about style on Family Feud. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the show, Harvey shared tips on how to create 75 different outfits with just a core set of five suits.

 

He advised men to buy black, navy, gray, brown, and tan suits with white, cream, and powder blue shirts that can be paired with any of the suits.  He then recommended pairing the outfits with Steve Harvey ties.

