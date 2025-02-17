ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tears up and had to 'stop the show' after contestant's wild answer

The host had to stop the timer in the Fast Money round to recover from the shock.
PUBLISHED 38 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Harvey stopping the game and tearing up (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey stopping the game and tearing up (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Although "Family Feud" is about families competing as teams to win prizes, questions and answers on the show may sometimes get a bit too suggestive. Steve Harvey does play along with certain jokes and handles the situation well. But on one occasion an answer got too much even for the seasoned host. In fact, Harvey had to stop the clock during the Fast Money round to recover from it.

Screenshot showing Harvey cracking up alongside a contestant
Screenshot showing Harvey cracking up alongside a contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the Fast Money round of the show, the winning team nominates two players to answer five survey questions. They earn points based on the popularity of their answer in the survey and the goal is to collectively get more than 200 points. The catch is, each player has to come up with a different answer to the same question and they have 20 and 25 seconds respectively to get through all of them.  

Screenshot showing Harvey asking a question to Francisco
Screenshot showing Harvey asking a question to Francisco (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Being a time-sensitive game, the host, who is famous for making jokes keeps everything in control until the time runs out. However, things got tricky with Francisco, who was the first to take on the questions. He was asked, "Name a part of a man's body that if hair ripped from it, might cause him to cry." While the question was slightly suggestive, Francisco gave an uncensored response and immediately said, "Penis," making Harvey crack up. The host tried to continue his laughter but he couldn't read the next question. He then asked for a time-out as he was literally tearing up. 

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey walked over to the side to try and pull himself together. "I had to stop because I teared up," he said. "As soon as he said it, I heard all the men GASP," the host explained. The host finally regained control and resumed the rapid-fire game. Francisco went on to answer a few more questions but failed to answer one as he was clearly stumped after the penis incident. It seemed like the word was the ultimate trigger for Harvey. When the time came to check how many points had Francisco won, Harvey had to read the question and the answer again. Even this time he couldn't do it without laughing hysterically. "The keyword is "RIPPED," Harvey said while chuckling.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey cracking up
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey cracking up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily the answer fetched the player 28 big points. The rest of his answers included a few misses and some hits which allowed him to collect 139 points. Now the second player, Priscilla had to get just 61 points to win $20,000 for the family. Then came the time for Harvey to read the ever-so-triggering question again. This time he took a deep breath and turned around to face the board while reading the question. To his shock, Priscilla too came up with the same answer as Francisco. This time Harvey said nothing but blankly stared at the player before stopping the game for a second time.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"What am I supposed to do?" the host said as he stepped forward. He then asked the player if she said "nipples" afterward and was relieved to know that he wouldn't have to do it again. In the end, Priscilla managed to get her family over 200 points with just four of her answers.

 

The family then celebrated their $20,000 win as Harvey went on to read the top answers and dodge the first question completely.

