Drew Carey tells 'Price is Right' contestant to go back to her seat — then she ends up winning a car

Throughout the game Monica tried to calm her nerves by placing her right hand over her chest.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Drew Carey with a contestant 'The Price is Right' October 2024. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Making it to the stage on "The Price is Right" is a big deal for long-time fans who appear as contestants and it's natural for people to go overboard in their excitement. But sometimes the pressure to make the most of it can get to the players and they may grow anxious. According to Monsters and Critics, in October last year, a contestant named Monica experienced a myriad of emotions after she was called on stage, she was overwhelmed by host Drew Carey's striking personality and at the same time stressed out about winning. “Pocket Change is the name of the game we’re playing. Have you ever seen this game?” Carey quizzed the young woman. “No, I don’t know the game, but I know the show,” she replied looking dazed and confused. “Well, I’m sorry, back to your seat,” the host said in a stern tone. 

 

“No, no, no, no!” the young woman pleaded holding Carey's arm thinking she had blown her chance. “I’m kidding. Just kidding,” Carey immediately comforted her. She was visibly relieved and collected herself before proceeding with the game. "We have six numbers up here. The first one is 2," the host explained while Monica tried to calm her nerves by placing her right hand over her chest. "Get rid of the 2. Five other numbers to choose from. You will choose four of them," he continued. "Every time you are right, you go to the envelopes over there, grab an envelope, and bring it over to me. And each one has a card, we will start you out with $0.25. The breakdown is there," he added.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Monica was playing for a brand new Nissan Kicks SUV, "A couple of zeros so avoid those. Nickels, Dimes Quarters, $0.25, $0.50, $0.175, and $12. Those will come in handy," Carey explained further. He then disclosed that every wrong answer would shift the price of the car upwards by $0.25. Monica started on a winning note by choosing the right numbers four and seven. However, her nervousness took over again and she chose the number three, the wrong move upped the car's price by $0.50. Another wrong number pushed her further back as the automobile's price went up by $0.75, it then reached one dollar with her silly guessing. Now Monica needed the lucky numbers in her envelope to win the brand new ride, "She has $0.25 and four cards. These cards, they need to have $0.75 in here somewhere," Carey announced raising the anticipation.

 

A palpable tension hung over the room as the audience and Monica waited with bated breath to witness a miracle, "And guess what? 50 cents right away," Carey declared holding the card out of the envelope. The crowd erupted before Carey said, "But now we need 25 more cents." As Carey took out another card, Monica said, "Oh! Man. Don't do it to me." Then Carey remarked, "You are looking at one of the luckiest women in the building right now. She picked up the $2 card." He went on to add, "There was no way she was going to lose that."

10 hours ago
