ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs

He was expected to make a move after TNT lost the broadcasting rights for the NBA.
PUBLISHED 42 MINUTES AGO
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When Warner Brothers, Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports), and TNT lost NBA's broadcasting rights, the future of the popular studio show, "Inside the NBA," was in jeopardy. As ESPN, NBC, and Amazon Prime, won the rights, the show's star analyst, Charles Barkley was expected to make a move. However, Barkley left $100 million on the table as he chose to stay, according to his claim on the Dan Le Batard Show podcast.

Charles Barkley looks on prior to a game | Getty Images | Photo by Megan Briggs
Charles Barkley looks on prior to a game | Getty Images | Photo by Megan Briggs

Loyalty Over Cash

In one of the largest shake-ups in sports broadcasting, TNT missed out on an 11-year rights deal to broadcast the NBA from 2025. While the channel lost the $76 billion deal, it didn’t lose its apex presenter. The 11-time member of the NBA All-Star roster and Hall of Famer, who served as an analyst on TNT since 2000, chose to stay with the broadcaster beyond 2025. 

 

Barkley has been appearing on the award-winning show "Inside the NBA," alongside moderator Ernie Johnson, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, and two-time NBA champion Kenny "The Jet" Smith to provide his analysis. 

Thus, Barkley's exit would have hurt the channel big time. but while appearing on the Dan Le Batard Show podcast, Barkley said he won't be leaving any time soon. Barkley, who signed a 10-year agreement with TNT Sports in 2022, is set to enter the 25th year with the company.

He shared that while his contract allowed him to leave and sign a deal with one of the other winning networks, he voluntarily chose to stay on board until the 2025-2026 season to make sure that his team didn't lose their livelihoods.

 

Barkley claimed that he left a minimum of $100 million “on the table” from other networks, to stay with his team for their final year together. However, he admitted that the decision to stay was not easy. He shared that it was a humbling experience as networks were throwing "crazy numbers" at him. "It was a great feeling, and I wanna thank all those networks for reaching out to me," Barkley said on the podcast. "As long as I got my people safe at TNT, I feel really good," he added.

In an official statement released by TNT,  Barklley had expressed that his number one priority "has been and will always be" the team and keeping everyone together for as long as possible.

 

On the podcast, he further joked that if he had left the network, he would actually have to work. Certainly, Barkley will have options going forward as TNT still owns the rights for March Madness, NHL, and MLB playoffs. 

 

Furthermore, USA Today claimed that Barkley was almost certainly never going to leave. The star analyst is currently only in the second year of the 10-year, $210 million deal with TNT. The contract makes him one of the highest-paid sports analysts in broadcasting. The network's press release claimed that a long-term commitment would see Barkley "exclusively contribute to TNT Sports for many years to come."

The new deal for media rights has ended a nearly four-decade business relationship between the NBA and TNT, which sued the NBA just two days after it awarded the rights to the competitors. In its suit, TNT claims that it had the right to match Amazon's offer, but the NBA added special clauses, referred to as "poison pills," to kill its bid and provide an advantage to others.

 

Recently, the NBA made its final push to get the lawsuit dismissed by arguing that the purported match of the Amazon rights deal was just a counteroffer and TNT Sports had improperly sought to rewrite several key provisions of the agreement.

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs
NEWS
Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs
He was expected to make a move after TNT lost the broadcasting rights for the NBA.
42 minutes ago
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced. He sent..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced. He sent..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
12 hours ago
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
19 hours ago
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
NEWS
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
Although the auction house did not reveal if an expert was consulted, the painting did trigger a bidding war.
23 hours ago
Cybersecurity firm reveals the 10 most common passwords of 2024 — see if yours is on the list
NEWS
Cybersecurity firm reveals the 10 most common passwords of 2024 — see if yours is on the list
The list clearly shows that lessons have not been learned despite the surge in cyber-crime.
1 day ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant. But his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant. But his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
1 day ago
Florida woman who sold everything for a $300,000 world cruise gets banned over her WhatsApp messages
NEWS
Florida woman who sold everything for a $300,000 world cruise gets banned over her WhatsApp messages
The woman was told by the management that they had received dozens of complaints against her.
1 day ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
1 day ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
2 days ago
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
NEWS
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
It came into existence during the English Civil War, when colonists in Boston seized an opportunity to create their own currency
2 days ago
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
NEWS
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
The vessel ended up with a hole and caused an oil spill that raised concerns among the locals.
2 days ago
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
NEWS
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
The artist and the owner of the artwork were unfazed since the banana would go bad at some point anyway.
3 days ago
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
NEWS
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
One of the customers contacted her employer after receiving her wage twice, and soon realized it was an error.
3 days ago
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
NEWS
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
She first bought 20 tickets and then went back to buy 10 more after she had an intuition.
3 days ago
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
NEWS
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
In an attempt to surprise Sandler, Spade ended up being more generous than he planned.
4 days ago
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
NEWS
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
The man's presence at a women-only poker event also sparked a huge online debate.
4 days ago
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
NEWS
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
He revealed that the piece of advice that changed his outlook toward money came from a celebrity business manager Lester Knispel.
5 days ago
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
NEWS
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
The workers chose to stick to the company's core values and did the right thing.
5 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
5 days ago
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
NEWS
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
6 days ago