Hotdog Gets a Fun Spiral Twist; Here's How To Get It Right

The world of hot dogs is experiencing a culinary revolution, and it's all thanks to a TikTok tutorial by Carolina Gelen. In her video, Gelen introduces us to the fascinating concept of "spiral hotdogs," a technique that promises more flavor, fun, and surface area for caramelization. This innovative twist on a classic favorite has captured the attention of food enthusiasts everywhere, Insider reported.

Also Read: What Is Concert Tourism? How Fans Are Traveling Overseas For Music Shows And Saving Money

In Gelen's tutorial, she shares a straightforward yet highly efficient method. Prior to cooking, she skillfully pierces each hotdog with a skewer and proceeds to slice them at a 45-degree angle, starting from the top and ending at the bottom. The outcome is a flawless spiral-shaped hotdog, evoking memories of a Slinky toy. As captured in a mesmerizing slow-motion scene, Gelen's spiral hotdogs elegantly twirl around a cast-iron pan, resulting in a delightful caramelization on the skin and impeccably cooked meat within.

BIG THINGS ARE HAPPENING IN THE HOT DOG SPACE pic.twitter.com/b1K4S2deyY — Ben (@urbenist) June 9, 2023

The key advantage of spiral hotdogs lies in their enhanced flavor and presentation. Gelen emphasizes that the spiral shape provides more surface area for caramelization, resulting in a depth of flavor that traditional hotdogs lack. Moreover, when placed in a bun, the spiral hotdog creates uniform crevices that are perfect for holding various toppings like ketchup, mayo, mustard, or relish. In a side-by-side comparison with a classic hotdog, the spiral version clearly outshines, boasting a visually appealing and condiment-friendly design.

Also Read: Buying A Home? America's Top Lenders Are Offering Loans That Require 1% Down; What Are The Associated Risks?

Image Source: Pexels | Luis Quintero

Also Read: Walmart Shoppers Rush To Grab The Best Deals This Week

One of the most intriguing aspects of spiral hotdogs is their ability to accommodate an array of toppings. Gelen demonstrates this by going the gourmet route, preparing a fresh salsa using grilled red peppers and a tantalizing pickle mayo. The spiral shape of the hotdog allows for the generous placement of toppings, elevating the culinary experience to new heights. However, the burning question remains: what does this mean for chili cheese dogs, a beloved classic?

Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch

Social Media Sensation

Carolina Gelen's TikTok tutorial on spiral hotdogs has taken the internet by storm. Within two days of its release, the video garnered an impressive 1.5 million views and over 218,000 likes. Food enthusiasts and curious viewers flocked the comments section, expressing their enthusiasm for this innovative twist on a cookout staple. While the classic hotdog is far from being replaced, this newfound trend has certainly sparked a wave of culinary innovation and creative experimentation.

The arrival of spiral hotdogs signifies a new chapter in the world of hotdogs. While the classic hotdog remains a cherished and accessible option for all, the spiral hotdog offers an exciting alternative that embraces innovation and culinary creativity. It's a trend that showcases the endless possibilities in the realm of cookout cuisine and encourages food lovers to think outside the bun.

More from MARKETREALIST

Johnny Depp Signs “Biggest Fragrance Deal Ever” With Dior Sauvage For $20 Million