ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart

The two stores where the women bought tickets are just a seven-minute walk apart.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A sign advertising the Mega Millions lottery jackpot hangs in Debbie's Newstand on December 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois | Cover Image Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson
A sign advertising the Mega Millions lottery jackpot hangs in Debbie's Newstand on December 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois | Cover Image Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Someone from a town or neighborhood hitting the jackpot is an event that also triggers excitement among others in the vicinity. But in an incredible turn of events, two women from Florida won $4 million in Mega Millions lottery prizes, at stores located within a mile of each other. Reana Mahaney, 60, and Megan Chora, 40, of Largo, matched the same numbers and missed out on one, which prevented them from winning the mega prize. With the odds combined, the lucky winners had a two in 25,000,000 chance of achieving the feat, according to The Independent.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out at a store (Image source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out at a store (Image source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Going Beyond Defying Odds

Two Mega Millions tickets that turned out to be worth $4 million apiece were sold at two different locations of the same supermarket chain, Publix. According to the official press release of the Florida Lottery, both stores were located on Ulmerton Road in Largo. Google Maps shows that the two locations are just a seven-minute walk from each other.

View of a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - (Image source:stock photo/Getty Images)
View of a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - (Image source:stock photo/Getty Images)

Chora drew her ticket in the store located at 10500 Ulmerton Road, while Mahaney drew her ticket at the store located at 10411 Ulmerton Road. Following their wins, the two stores also received a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the tickets. Both of their tickets matched all five white ball numbers, but didn’t match the Mega Ball, Florida Lottery said in its press release. As they missed out on the mega prize, they received the runner-up prizes of $1 million each. However, coincidentally, both women had also spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier which quadrupled the two prizes.

A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale (Image source: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chora claimed the cash first on October 30, while Mahaney collected her prize on November 5, as per the lottery. They both beat a one in 12,607,306 chance of winning the second-level prizes in Mega Millions according to the lottery.

In a similarly incredible incident, two thousand people in North Carolina won the same prize in the state lottery with the same set of four numbers. In total, they cashed out $7.8 million in the Carolina Pick 4 drawing. 

 

The number chosen by all of them was the classic set of 0-0-0-0. They all set the record for the highest cash out on the single Pick 4 drawing, according to state lottery officials. After the drawing, dozens of the lucky winners showed up at the lottery's headquarters in Raleigh to claim their prize money. The NC Education Lottery shared a photo on Twitter showing the long line of people stretched in front of the building. The rest of the winners had 180 days to collect their prizes. 

 

The 2000 people also beat the odds of 1 in 10,000 after matching all four of NC Education Lottery’s Pick 4 numbers. Officials for the NC Education Lottery said in a statement that “Quads” are among the most popular number combinations for lottery players. The previous record for the highest Pick 4 lottery payout was $7.5 million in 2012 when the winning numbers were another set of quads, 1-1-1-1.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
NEWS
An all-you-can-eat restaurant ends up with $80,000 debt — forced to close because people ate too much
The restaurant had to shut down in just two weeks after the promotional offer was introduced.
41 minutes ago
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
NEWS
Two Florida women win huge $4 million lottery on the same day — they were just half a mile apart
The two stores where the women bought tickets are just a seven-minute walk apart.
1 hour ago
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
NEWS
Three sisters inherited a rare coin from their late brother — they soon realized it was worth a fortune
The coin carries a rare anomaly which makes it even more valuable for collectors.
23 hours ago
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
COSTCO
Woman returns $500 cash she found in Costco parking lot — but some people warned her against this
Some users did praise the woman for her ethical conduct and said that she would be rewarded one way or the other.
1 day ago
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
NEWS
Someone bought a Louis Vuitton-style handbag for $63,000 — it is 'smaller than a grain of salt'
The tiny bag comes along with a microscope that has a digital display for the buyer to see their purchase.
2 days ago
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
NEWS
Family Feud contestant’s wild answer about Popeye’s favorite food wins her an unexpected $10,000
The popular restaurant chain replaced the reward in chicken with a cash prize later on.
2 days ago
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
NEWS
Amazon’s new return policy change could see people buying from physical stores instead, says shopper
Several other consumers also admitted that the said changes were driving them away from Amazon.
3 days ago
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
NEWS
Elderly man paid $1 million thinking he was talking to WWE star Alexa Bliss. It didn't end well.
The man's son even moved the money to a safe account to stop him from sending more funds to the scammer.
3 days ago
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
NEWS
Man finds wallet with $2,000 and returns it to owner. But he only cared about a piece of paper inside
While the good Samaritan could only see the cash, a piece of paper turned out to be more valuable
3 days ago
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
NEWS
California guy takes his late dad’s old baseball cards to auction. He was in for a massive surprise.
The cards were collected by his father for an entire lifetime even as he moved from one city to another.
4 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow guest who brought a 'tiny box' told a mystery note inside makes it worth a fortune
"That's quite a lot for a little box, isn't it?!" one of the guests exclaimed.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
NEWS
Pat Sajak is making a comeback as 'Wheel of Fortune' host this year, but there's a catch
Sajak is also set to hit the stage by starring in a play in Hawaii Theatre after his stint on TV.
4 days ago
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
NEWS
Man bet entire life savings and sold everything he owned on a single roulette spin: "I picked red..."
He made a whopping $195,000, doubling his life savings in under a minute.
4 days ago
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
NEWS
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
A representative of the California State Lottery cited the large number of claims that they process as a reason.
5 days ago
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
5 days ago
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
NEWS
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
The man wasn't convinced that he had actually won until he personally turned up to claim the prize.
6 days ago
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
WALMART
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.
6 days ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
6 days ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
7 days ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
7 days ago