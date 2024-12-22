'Antiques Roadshow' guest ends up kissing the expert after knowing the value of her Tiffany necklace

The expert was so amused by the guest's reaction that she asked if it was such a big surprise.

Guests on Antiques Roadshow are known to react in dramatic ways especially when the artifacts or heirlooms they bring get a massive appraisal from the experts. While most fell down or jumped up in the air, there was one guest who ended up kissing the expert. This happened when an elderly guest who brought a Tiffany and Co. necklace to the show, couldn't hold her excitement after expert Christie Romero appraised her item's value to an eye-popping amount.

Screenshot showing the expert Christie Romero, the necklace and the guest on the show (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

During the PBS show's visit to Palm Springs, California, several guests appeared on the show with their family heirlooms, including the woman with the opal necklace. She shared that it was a surprise gift from her husband who bought the necklace from a Robinson's department store in the late 1970s or early 1980s. "It was a gift [and] a little over $3,000 with tax and that was a lot of money to us," she said.

Screenshot showing the neckace (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

The guest added that she knew the necklace was significant as it was a signed piece from the famed luxury jewelry design house, Tiffany and Co. However, she had no idea about its origin, history, or its true value. Thus, the show's expert, chimed in to shed some light on the necklace's background. Describing the piece, the expert said, "These are beautiful black opals, the larger opal is slightly crazed, the small opal is in perfect condition, both opals are what are known as patchwork opals with lots of play of color with lots of red which is a very desirable color."

Screenshot showing the expert pointing to the Opal of the necklace (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

She then went on to explain that the necklace wasn't just signed Tiffany and Co on the bottom but the workmanship showed that it was created by one other than Tiffany himself. "His work was signed by Tiffany and Co. after 1907 and I believe it dates to the teens," the expert said.

Hearing that her necklace was created by one of America's most acclaimed artists, the guest is instantly taken aback. "Oh really?" she said. The expert continued to add that the necklace was beautifully handmade and was a very desirable piece of jewelry.

Screenshot showing a close-up of the necklace (Image source: Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

While the guest was overwhelmed by the fact that it was crafted by the legendary designer, she was further shocked by the expert's valuation. Wrapping up her bit, Romero explained that the necklace is no less than a treasure. "The value today is somewhere, at average retail, between $70,000 and $90,000," Romero revealed.

"Oh my God. You're kidding me," the guest responded. Taken aback, she asked Romero to repeat and oblige the request, Romero confirmed that she heard it right.

Screenshots showing the guest's reaction (Image source:Antiques Roadshow/PBS)

"Between $70,000 and $90,000 at average retail. It's a spectacular piece of jewelry by Louis Comfort Tiffany," Romero assured. "Thank you so much for making my day," the expert added with a laugh. The surprised owner then showed her appreciation by placing a big kiss on Romero's cheek.

Amused by the reaction, Romero asked the guest, "Was that a big surprise?" However, the dazed owner of the necklace couldn't muster up a response, and she sank into her chair, holding her head in her hands.