19-Year-Old Brazilian Student Becomes the World’s Youngest Billionaire in 2024 Forbes List

In a remarkable feat, Livia Voigt, a 19-year-old Brazilian student, has clinched the title of the world's youngest billionaire, as revealed by the 2024 Forbes Billionaires List. This year's list showcases the rise of youth in wealth accumulation, with the 25 youngest billionaires all aged 33 or younger, boasting a collective fortune of $110 billion.

Livia Voigt's ascension to billionaire status marks a significant milestone, surpassing Clement Del Vecchio, heir to EssilorLuxottica, by a mere two months. Her wealth stems from her substantial stake in WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America. Notably, WEG was co-founded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, alongside late billionaires Eggon Joao da Silva and Geraldo Werninghaus.

WEG, a publicly traded multinational powerhouse, boasts factories spanning over ten countries and reported revenues of approximately $6 billion in 2022. Despite her youth, Livia Voigt holds a pivotal position as one of the largest individual shareholders in the company. However, it's worth noting that she currently focuses on her education, pursuing her studies at a university in Brazil. Livia does not occupy a board seat or hold any executive position at WEG.

Livia Voigt's remarkable achievement is not the only highlight in her family's success story. Her older sister, Dora Voigt de Assis, aged 26, has also made waves by earning a coveted spot on the youngest billionaire list. Dora, who obtained her architecture degree in 2020, adds to the family's entrepreneurial legacy and reinforces the trend of youthful wealth accumulation.

With a net worth soaring to $1.1 billion, Livia Voigt's inclusion in the elite circle of billionaires underscores her remarkable entrepreneurial journey at a tender age. Alongside her sister Dora, Livia represents one of the seven new faces in the youngest billionaire list of 2024. Their rapid ascent to fortune mirrors the evolving landscape of wealth accumulation, where youth and innovation play pivotal roles in reshaping the global economy.

As Livia Voigt continues her academic pursuits and her journey in the world of business, her rise to prominence serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. With her family's legacy deeply intertwined with WEG's success, Livia's trajectory promises continued growth and influence in the realm of international business.

Earlier the title of Youngest Billionaire was held by Clemente Del Vecchio, who, at the age of 19, was the youngest billionaire to grace the renowned roster. Born into the illustrious Del Vecchio family, Clemente's journey to wealth began with the passing of his father, Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, former chairman of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest eyeglasses firm, at the age of 87 in June last year. Clemente ascended to billionaire status at the tender age of 18, inheriting a significant 12.5% stake in his father's esteemed holding company, Delfin, headquartered in Luxembourg. With a net worth currently estimated at $4 billion by Forbes, Clemente's wealth solidified his position as a prominent figure in the world of finance and entrepreneurship. He harbors aspirations of pursuing higher education and carving out a career in these fields.

