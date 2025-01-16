ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."

While the player did not seem to suggest anything, fans immediately raised concerns on social media.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Ken Jennings and Karen Ellestad who made the controversial statements (Cover image source: ABC| Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings and Karen Ellestad who made the controversial statements (Cover image source: ABC| Jeopardy)

One of America's favorite game shows, "Jeopardy!" has seen a fair share of controversies lately. From sexist clues to borderline racist comments, host Ken Jennings has been forced to do damage control, ever since he took over. In one instance, a contestant came under fire for sharing what was according to her a "terrifying story" related to Queens, New York, as viewers considered it to be racist.

Screenshot showing the contestant on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/KiSS 92.5/Fox News)
Screenshot showing the contestant on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/KiSS 92.5/Fox News)

Back in the day, when Jennings was featured as an interim host, he was carrying out his duties of introducing the contestants. As it is common for the host to engage in casual conversations during the introduction, Jennings asked the contestant named Karen Ellestad, a Frankfort, Kentucky to narrate a terrifying incident from her childhood.

“[You] had a troubling experience as a 15-year-old in Queens, New York,” explained Jennings. “What happened?”

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings talking to Karen
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings talking to Karen (Image source: YouTube/KiSS 92.5/Fox News)

Ellestad, who worked as a chaplain at a Christian school in Georgia, at the time, went on to share the weird story. She explained that when she was 15 years old, she was doing a summer program in Manhattan and “didn’t know a single person in New York City". She added that she "shockingly" didn't make any friends either and spent most of her time riding the Subway around the city.

One day, the educator from the city of Frankfort said she “wasn’t paying attention” and accidentally found herself in Jamaica, Queens. “I had no idea how I got there,” she said. She explained that it was a pre-Uber, pre-smartphone era, so she had no external help. "So, a terrifying moment. Just me in abject fear," she said, concluding the story. 

Screenshot showing Karen telling her story
Screenshot showing Karen telling her story (Image source: YouTube/KiSS 92.5/Fox News)

While, Ellestad, who is passionate about modern European history, graphic design, and cheese did not seem to suggest anything with her story, viewers immediately took to social media to raise concerns about her comments.

After listening to her story, fans of "Jeopardy!" made a few troubling observations. They questioned why it was so terrifying for her to end up in Queens and suspected that the reason could be because it was a predominantly 'black' neighborhood. Thus, her story seemed rather racist than terrifying.

 

"A #jeopardy contestant named #Karen told a story on the show about how she accidentally took the subway into Jamaica, Queens and she was "terrified." That is called racism," @LBTman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

 

"Watching Jeopardy and this lady told her little story about how she interned in NYC and once took the subway and ended up in Jamaica, Queens and it was the most *terrifying* thing. Her name is actually Karen... and she lives up to it," suggested @QueenBeena. 

However, there were some including the guests of the KiSS 92.5's podcast, who gave her the benefit of the doubt, claiming that for a 15-year-old, getting lost in the subway with no internet or a way to get back home could be terrifying in itself. 

 

Nevertheless, Ellestad failed to win the game that day, thus, nobody ever had the chance to follow up on the story again.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant 'Karen' called out for her bizarre remark on Queens, New York: "Terrifying..."
While the player did not seem to suggest anything, fans immediately raised concerns on social media.
1 hour ago
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
Scammers are coming up with new ploys while people are being informed about the existing scams.
20 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
22 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
23 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
O'Leary learned it from the CEO of a firm that he had invested in, and does the same on "Shark Tank."
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
Sometimes even the veteran host and seasoned comedian can lose his cool.
1 day ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
The guest who expected the item to be worth $1,500 was visibly shocked after learning its true value.
1 day ago
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
NEWS
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
IHOP is a go to place for many who crave pancake in America and many turned up to defend it.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
NEWS
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
Even the host, Drew Carey didn't believe what just happened and had to take a few steps backward.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
There have been instances when guests even lost their balance and gasped after the price was revealed.
2 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
Retail chains like Costco are usually reliable but sometimes, the products can be quite concerning.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
O'Leary was told by the entrepreneur that he will rethink his decision when he sees graffiti anywhere.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
The enthusiasm of contestants is seen both during games as well as celebrations that follow.
3 days ago
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
NEWS
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
The case that could've been a waste of time actually made her day with a hilarious moment.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
Drew Carey knows how to get the most out of a hilarious situation and that's exactly what happened.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
NEWS
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
3 days ago
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
NEWS
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
4 days ago
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
NEWS
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
US-based Apple product owners could get paid per device if the settlement is approved.
4 days ago