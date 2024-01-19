In the bustling streets of New York City, where dreams are both nurtured and tested, Tessa Barton and Cole Herrmann embarked on a unique entrepreneurial journey. Amid a modest 250-square-foot studio apartment, the couple transformed their aspirations into reality, giving birth to what is now known as Tezza–a thriving lifestyle brand that encompasses collage kits, apparel, and a highly popular photo editing app. Tessa Barton, then a freelance photographer, and Cole Herrmann, a software engineer, found themselves in a compact living space that belied the challenges they faced. Undeterred, Barton showcased a curated version of their life on Instagram, unwittingly sowing the seeds for a business that would later redefine their success. In 2017, the duo decided to monetize Barton's aesthetic prowess by creating pre-made photo filters, allowing followers to enhance their images effortlessly.

Cole Herrmann and Tessa Barton attend the Vanity Fair And Saks Fifth Avenue 2017 International Best-Dressed List Party | Taylor Hill | Getty Images

Barton had been using the moniker Tezza for her side projects during her time at the University of Utah. With a background in wedding photography and content creation for renowned brands like Urban Outfitters, she had already amassed a loyal following before the era of full-time influencers. Moving to New York in 2016, the couple experimented with various business ventures, from selling books to launching a denim jacket line that never took off.

Amid these trial-and-error endeavors, the turning point came when they observed the popularity of Barton's social media posts featuring their New York studio's distinctive photo collage wall. Recognizing an opportunity, they ventured into creating and selling photo collage kits, providing enthusiasts with a taste of the couple's artistic lifestyle.

Rebecca Laurey and Tessa Barton attend the Claudia Li front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II | Nicholas Hunt | Getty Images

While the collage kits gained viral traction, they posed logistical challenges and required significant physical space. It was during this time that Barton made a crucial realization–her followers not only admired the content but were drawn to the visual aesthetics of her photos. Leveraging their existing equipment, the couple developed pre-made filters available for purchase on Adobe Lightroom, marking the inception of the Tezza app.

Tessa Barton | Getty Images

For 15 months, they successfully sold filters through Lightroom before officially launching the Tezza app in June 2018. Characterized by bold design choices, the app quickly gained popularity, positioning itself among notable competitors in Apple's app store. Despite its expansion into physical spaces, including apparel and a magazine launched during New York's fall fashion week in 2023, the app remains the primary revenue driver for Tezza.

Tezza's success story is not just about the numbers; it reflects a unique blend of creativity, perseverance, and a lean business model. With only a couple and an assistant responsible for Tezza's product design, social media presence, and marketing for the first four years, the company's profitability stems from its streamlined approach. The founders emphasize the ability to generate passive income, allowing them the freedom to continually enhance the app's features and expand their brand.

Tessa Barton's perfectionist tendencies, honed during her freelance photography days, complement Cole Herrmann's pragmatic philosophy that "done is better than perfect." This symbiotic partnership has enabled Tezza to navigate the dynamic landscape of digital creativity and maintain its competitive edge.

As Tezza continues to flourish, Barton and Herrmann envision the brand's expansion beyond the digital realm. Their collaborative efforts have not only propelled the app's success but also led to ventures in physical products and the exploration of diverse creative avenues. The Tezza app, with its tiered subscription model offering enhanced features, remains at the forefront of their revenue streams.

In a world where social media often emphasizes perfection, the Tezza journey stands out as a testament to the power of authenticity and adaptability. The couple's ability to learn and evolve, coupled with an unwavering commitment to their creative vision, has transformed a tiny New York apartment into the headquarters of a multimillion-dollar enterprise.

