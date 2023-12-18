Moo Abraham, a social media star at the tender age of 11, has become a viral sensation on TikTok by flaunting her family's opulent lifestyle. Her parents, Emily and Adam Abraham, founders of the second-hand luxury goods store Love Luxury, are at the center of a growing controversy as their daughter's videos garner millions of views, per Business Insider.

Moo Abraham and family

Moo Abraham gained prominence on TikTok as the "billionaire's daughter", showcasing a lifestyle most 11-year-olds can only dream of. Love Luxury, specializing in second-hand luxury goods, has become a platform for Moo Abraham to model designer outfits from renowned brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, and Hermès. Her videos have amassed over 200 million views under the hashtag #billionairesdaughter.

Emily Abraham, Moo Abraham's mother, revealed in an interview that the idea for the TikTok videos originated from an employee managing Love Luxury's social media. The video, titled "Asking a billionaire how much their outfit is worth," (Emily Abraham's husband and Moo's father replaced the word "millionaire" in the video with "billionaire") triggered Moo Abraham's viral ascent. The family's net worth remains undisclosed.

Moo Abraham with accessories

In one TikTok video with 1.8 million followers, Moo Abraham stands on the steps of Love Luxury's store in London, detailing the value of her outfit. Displaying a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 watch worth £100,000 ($124,000) and a Hermés Kelly handbag priced at £25,000 ($31,000), the preteen draws both admiration and criticism. Notably, some items featured are part of Love Luxury's stock, not Moo Abraham's possessions.

The videos have sparked a heated debate on TikTok. While some find them entertaining and view them as a lighthearted escape, others criticize the family's lavish displays, particularly amid high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis in the UK. One user expressed, "So hard to watch when so many people are struggling to even keep warm."

Moo Abraham and family

Emily Abraham defends the videos, stating that they offer a form of "escapism" for viewers, allowing them to experience a luxurious lifestyle vicariously. She emphasizes that Moo Abraham doesn't get everything she wants, and their family is just "normal people" who have worked hard for their achievements.

Benefits of investing in luxury

Addressing concerns about Moo Abraham's extravagant possessions, Emily Abraham explains that they encourage Moo Abraham to invest in items whose value will appreciate over time. By allowing her to use her earnings or pocket money to purchase items with long-term value, they aim to instill a sense of financial responsibility. Acknowledging the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Emily Abraham asserts that sharing their life experiences doesn't negate their awareness of societal challenges. She believes that the videos offer a glimpse into a world that some may never get to experience, providing a form of virtual travel and escapism.

Moo Abraham's rise to TikTok stardom highlights the fine line between entertainment and insensitivity. As her videos continue to capture the attention of millions, the debate over showcasing opulence amid economic challenges rages on.

