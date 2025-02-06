'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment

Belz later said that nothing is as good as the win and it was his dream to be on the show.

As the longest-running game show on American television, "The Price Is Right" has produced several iconic moments. Recently, a contestant created history after breaking the long-standing record of the show's popular game, Plinko. The player named, Ryan Belz went viral for his ecstatic celebration on the show as he won a whopping $31,500.

Screenshot showing Ryan Belz on stage (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pennsylvania, got his invitation to go down on the stage and was on a roll through the Contestant's Row round by guessing the price of a camera. Right from the beginning, the player's energy was through the roof as he celebrated by running around the stage. "Welcome to the big leagues buddy!" host Drew Carey said as Belz joined him on stage.

Screenshot showing Belz alongside Drew Carey (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

Belz was then playing Plinko, in which players first need to guess the prices of a few items to earn up to five Plinko chips. They then climbed up the slanting Plinko Board to drop each of the chips into slots at the bottom. The slots carry different prize amounts starting from $0 leading up to $10,000. The goal is to earn as many Plinko chips as possible and land them all in the $10,000 slot to win $50,000.

Screenshot showing the Plinko Board (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

However, it isn't easy as the slanted board features a series of obstacles that bounce the chips around and throw them off-course. Going into the game, Belz got a standard Plinko chip as a gift from the host. He then went on to earn four more Plinko chips by guessing the prices of items.

With five Plinko Chips in hand, an excited Belz climbed up the Plinko board with ambition in his eyes. After reaching the top, Carey told him to drop the chips bang in the middle in the $10,000 spot.

Belz dropped his first chip, and it landed in the right place, earning him a whopping $10,000. His second chip bounced around a bit and fell into the $1,000 slot. Belz took a moment to drop the third chip and astonishingly, it went to the $10,000 slot again, taking the total prize money to $21,000. The contestant was already freaking out at the top and he still had two more chips to drop. While Belz's fourth chip landed in the $500 slot, his fifth chip made its way to the $10,000 spot yet again, winning him a record-breaking total of $31,500 in the game.

Screenshot showing Belz's reaction (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

Naturally, Belz went bonkers after winning big in the game. He threw his hands up in the air, screamed, and ran around the set after jumping down the board. As he went on to hug the host and the model, Carey told him that he now held the record for winning the highest amount in the Plinko game.

Belz became a viral senstaion following his win, and was interviewed by "As It Happens" host Carol Off. "There is nothing better than Plinko in the world. Nothing. Nothing" Belz said in the interview, adding that it was his childhood dream to be on the show.