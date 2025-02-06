ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment

Belz later said that nothing is as good as the win and it was his dream to be on the show.
PUBLISHED 10 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Ryan Belz on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: Facebook/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Ryan Belz on The Price Is Right (Cover image source: Facebook/The Price Is Right)

As the longest-running game show on American television, "The Price Is Right" has produced several iconic moments. Recently, a contestant created history after breaking the long-standing record of the show's popular game, Plinko. The player named, Ryan Belz went viral for his ecstatic celebration on the show as he won a whopping $31,500. 

Screenshot showing Ryan Belz on stage (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)
Screenshot showing Ryan Belz on stage (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pennsylvania, got his invitation to go down on the stage and was on a roll through the Contestant's Row round by guessing the price of a camera. Right from the beginning, the player's energy was through the roof as he celebrated by running around the stage. "Welcome to the big leagues buddy!" host Drew Carey said as Belz joined him on stage. 

Screenshot showing Belz alongside Drew Carey (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)
Screenshot showing Belz alongside Drew Carey (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

Belz was then playing Plinko, in which players first need to guess the prices of a few items to earn up to five Plinko chips. They then climbed up the slanting Plinko Board to drop each of the chips into slots at the bottom. The slots carry different prize amounts starting from $0 leading up to $10,000. The goal is to earn as many Plinko chips as possible and land them all in the $10,000 slot to win $50,000.

Screenshot showing the Plinko Board (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)
Screenshot showing the Plinko Board (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

However, it isn't easy as the slanted board features a series of obstacles that bounce the chips around and throw them off-course. Going into the game, Belz got a standard Plinko chip as a gift from the host. He then went on to earn four more Plinko chips by guessing the prices of items.

With five Plinko Chips in hand, an excited Belz climbed up the Plinko board with ambition in his eyes. After reaching the top, Carey told him to drop the chips bang in the middle in the $10,000 spot.

 

Belz dropped his first chip, and it landed in the right place, earning him a whopping $10,000. His second chip bounced around a bit and fell into the $1,000 slot. Belz took a moment to drop the third chip and astonishingly, it went to the $10,000 slot again, taking the total prize money to $21,000. The contestant was already freaking out at the top and he still had two more chips to drop. While Belz's fourth chip landed in the $500 slot, his fifth chip made its way to the $10,000 spot yet again, winning him a record-breaking total of $31,500 in the game.

Screenshot showing Belz's reaction (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)
Screenshot showing Belz's reaction (Image source: Facebook/Meteorologist Ryan Belz)

Naturally, Belz went bonkers after winning big in the game. He threw his hands up in the air, screamed, and ran around the set after jumping down the board. As he went on to hug the host and the model, Carey told him that he now held the record for winning the highest amount in the Plinko game. 

 

Belz became a viral senstaion following his win, and was interviewed by "As It Happens" host Carol Off. "There is nothing better than Plinko in the world. Nothing. Nothing" Belz said in the interview, adding that it was his childhood dream to be on the show. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment
Belz later said that nothing is as good as the win and it was his dream to be on the show.
10 minutes ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken drumsticks — she says ‘No, thank you’ after what she noticed
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken drumsticks — she says ‘No, thank you’ after what she noticed
Several commenters pointed out the possible reasons behind this issue.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected
Her technique was unusual but it did the trick and everyone was elated about the spectacular win.
4 hours ago
The biggest prize on ‘Price is Right’ comes with one major problem the contestants never expect
NEWS
The biggest prize on ‘Price is Right’ comes with one major problem the contestants never expect
Seeing others win big may be exciting but not many people quite the tax burden that follows.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak walked off stage after 'Wheel of Fortune' players pull off an impossible feat: "I'm out..."
NEWS
Pat Sajak walked off stage after 'Wheel of Fortune' players pull off an impossible feat: "I'm out..."
The host was asked about the possibility of four $100,000 wins in a row, but said that it was virtually impossible.
1 day ago
Woman buys chocolate powder from Walmart — now she's warning others after what she found inside
WALMART
Woman buys chocolate powder from Walmart — now she's warning others after what she found inside
The shopper was alarmed after seeing what she thought of as objects crawling around.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player narrowly wins a Mustang but some fans think he 'stole' it from his opponent
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player narrowly wins a Mustang but some fans think he 'stole' it from his opponent
The player had proceeded to the bonus round after simply adding one letter to another contestant's guess.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey screams I'm going home' after contestant's answer about husband
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey screams I'm going home' after contestant's answer about husband
Steve Harvey's facial expressions are gold especially when he is geuinely shocked by a contestant.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells 'stupid' contestant to 'stop now' after his answer about Miami
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells 'stupid' contestant to 'stop now' after his answer about Miami
The host regretted celebrating the answer as it could put his relationship in jeopardy.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win $12,500 with a Plinko trick not many know
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win $12,500 with a Plinko trick not many know
Plinko is believed to be a game of luck by many but Carey might know a few things that we don't.
2 days ago
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
She was again approached by the employee who had first stopped her, and hoped that the one who helped her won't be fired.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
Turns out the player earned the quick-witted host's respect with a shared love for football.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
Turns out the host of Family Feud is a stickler for the rules and went on to roast the woman.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
Viewers and the host were astonished to see just how Veonn finished with the exact sum she needed.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
Mark Cuban said he could be the bigger person and let it go, but added that he wasn't.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
Zoe Grobman who appeared on the show's Second Chance Tournament, addressed the issue on Reddit.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
Cody Munger who won the "Big Tournament Championship" last year, shared his insight on Reddit.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
The creator posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
The player was left with very little to work with as most of her letters weren't on the board.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
With two $1 million dollar deals on the table, entrepreneur Chet Beiler managed to pull off a blunder.
5 days ago