'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."

Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.

As the host of "Family Feud" and a personality who has been the subject of several memes, Steve Harvey is himself somewhat of a cultural icon for the current generation. But he is still a boomer in the time of millennials and Gen Zs, and that was evident when he couldn't keep up with Marvel trivia that young viewers are well versed in. In a "Celebrity Family Feud" episode, the families of "American Idol" runner-ups Clay Aiken and Katharine McPhee were up against each other. In the 'Name a famous Tom' category, Harvey asked, "Name a famous Tom that a girl would love to go to the prom with." "Tom Hanks", Clay’s teen son Parker swiftly answered after hitting the buzzer. However, McPhee's daughter scored higher by naming former NFL star "Tom Brady."

Harvey then walked over to the McPhee family and asked, "Play or pass?" The family chose to play, and then Adriana, Katherine's sister, gave a correct answer, which was "Tom Cruise." "Well, that's the three I know," Harvey quipped, referring to his limited knowledge of Hollywood A-listers named Tom. He then moved towards David with the same question, and he answered, "Tommy Lee," which wasn't the right guess. With two strikes, Katherine then mispronounced "Tom Hiddleston" as "Tom Middleston." Harvey stood in mock surprise as he whispered, looking at the crowd, "Who is he?"

Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston speak on stage during ACE Comic Con at WaMu Theatre on June 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mat Hayward)

"What's his last name? Who? Hiddleston," he inquired again, making a funny face to cover up his embarrassment. "Yeah. He was with Taylor Swift. Yeah. I'm sure he wants to be known by that. The hot blond guy. Loki,” Katherine then blurted out, referring to Hiddleston’s on-screen persona in the Marvel franchise. "Oh, yeah, oh, yeah. Come on now," Harvey said, still not picking up on the clue but going with the flow. The Aiken family instantly jumped at the chance and said, "Tom Holland."

Harvey stood motionless again because he couldn't recognize the actor. "Who's -- Who's Tom Holland?" Harvey asked, and someone responded, "He's Spider-Man." "He's what? He's Spider-Man," the game show host reacted, trying to figure out what was happening. Tom Holland happened to be the right answer, scoring another point for the Aikens. The only unanswered option on the board was revealed as actor Tom Selleck. Fans were surprised to note that Harvey wasn't aware of the biggest Marvel movie stars of this generation. "Tom Holland. How did Steve not know Tom Holland?" @pokestar2508 asked. "I don't think they actually did asked teenagers. Most of those famous Toms are in their 60s and 70s," @milie61gia pointed out.

"Love how the kid who thought Tom Holland aka Spider-Man just so happens to share a name with Spider-Man...Parker,"@KateSuhrgirlPlays commented, referring to the actor. "They clearly did not ask teenage girls. . If they had, Tom Hiddleston definitely would have been on there and Tom Hanks would not," @brittanyfischer1786 mocked. On his own show, Harvey once acknowledged that he has trouble recalling names. The footage showed him trying to call the guests but failing to remember their names until a member of the production team helped him out. "Now I think everybody knows uh how forgetful I can be especially with names," he said at the beginning of the hilarious montage, leaving the audience in splits.