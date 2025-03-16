ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."

Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey froze as he couldn't figure out actors being mentioned by contestants (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
Steve Harvey froze as he couldn't figure out actors being mentioned by contestants (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

As the host of "Family Feud" and a personality who has been the subject of several memes, Steve Harvey is himself somewhat of a cultural icon for the current generation. But he is still a boomer in the time of millennials and Gen Zs, and that was evident when he couldn't keep up with Marvel trivia that young viewers are well versed in. In a "Celebrity Family Feud" episode, the families of "American Idol" runner-ups Clay Aiken and Katharine McPhee were up against each other. In the 'Name a famous Tom' category, Harvey asked, "Name a famous Tom that a girl would love to go to the prom with." "Tom Hanks", Clay’s teen son Parker swiftly answered after hitting the buzzer. However, McPhee's daughter scored higher by naming former NFL star "Tom Brady." 

 

Harvey then walked over to the McPhee family and asked, "Play or pass?" The family chose to play, and then Adriana, Katherine's sister, gave a correct answer, which was "Tom Cruise." "Well, that's the three I know," Harvey quipped, referring to his limited knowledge of Hollywood A-listers named Tom. He then moved towards David with the same question, and he answered, "Tommy Lee," which wasn't the right guess. With two strikes, Katherine then mispronounced "Tom Hiddleston" as "Tom Middleston." Harvey stood in mock surprise as he whispered, looking at the crowd, "Who is he?"

Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston speak on stage during ACE Comic Con at WaMu Theatre on June 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mat Hayward)
Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston speak on stage during ACE Comic Con at WaMu Theatre on June 24, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mat Hayward)

"What's his last name? Who? Hiddleston," he inquired again, making a funny face to cover up his embarrassment. "Yeah. He was with Taylor Swift. Yeah. I'm sure he wants to be known by that. The hot blond guy. Loki,” Katherine then blurted out, referring to Hiddleston’s on-screen persona in the Marvel franchise. "Oh, yeah, oh, yeah. Come on now," Harvey said, still not picking up on the clue but going with the flow. The Aiken family instantly jumped at the chance and said, "Tom Holland."

 

Harvey stood motionless again because he couldn't recognize the actor. "Who's -- Who's Tom Holland?" Harvey asked, and someone responded, "He's Spider-Man." "He's what? He's Spider-Man," the game show host reacted, trying to figure out what was happening. Tom Holland happened to be the right answer, scoring another point for the Aikens. The only unanswered option on the board was revealed as actor Tom Selleck. Fans were surprised to note that Harvey wasn't aware of the biggest Marvel movie stars of this generation. "Tom Holland. How did Steve not know Tom Holland?" @pokestar2508 asked. "I don't think they actually did asked teenagers. Most of those famous Toms are in their 60s and 70s," @milie61gia pointed out. 

 

"Love how the kid who thought Tom Holland aka Spider-Man just so happens to share a name with Spider-Man...Parker,"@KateSuhrgirlPlays commented, referring to the actor. "They clearly did not ask teenage girls. . If they had, Tom Hiddleston definitely would have been on there and Tom Hanks would not," @brittanyfischer1786 mocked. On his own show, Harvey once acknowledged that he has trouble recalling names. The footage showed him trying to call the guests but failing to remember their names until a member of the production team helped him out. "Now I think everybody knows uh how forgetful I can be especially with names," he said at the beginning of the hilarious montage, leaving the audience in splits.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.
2 hours ago
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
NEWS
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
The comments didn't go down well with the rest of the panel and they didn't hold back.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
The statue even triggered a bidding war when it went up for auction at Sotheby's.
4 hours ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
The player who made his second appearance on the show did not let his excitement die.
22 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the staggering value of her 'ugly' lamp
The expert also shared tips on preserving the lampshade's value while transporting it.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
Steve Harvey goes 'Oh my God' after 'Family Feud' contestant gave one of the wildest answers ever
Steve Harvey had to ask the contestant twice to make sure he got it right.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert reveals the value of her 140-year-old painting
The guest who estimated it to be worth $5,000 got the shock of her lifetime.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant follows fiance's advice to win herself the perfect wedding gift
As George Gray said, those wedding cans would look great hanging off her new car.
1 day ago
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
NEWS
Vanna White recalls how she unexpectedly landed the co-host job on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I had a..."
White was pitted against two other beautiful women, Summer Bartholomew, who was Miss USA 1975, and model Vicki McCarty, her friend.
2 days ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran reveals why she doesn't trust women founders who cry: "You're giving..."
The founder also went on to write an opinion piece slamming the shark for her behavior.
2 days ago
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
NEWS
Family Feud' Steve Harvey stunned after pastor secretly whispered a wild answer in his ear
The pastor covered his mic and whispered something in Harvey's ear, making him awkward.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert reveals value of her 135-year-old item
While the monetary value of the item was high for the expert, for the guest, the item was priceless.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant brings Steve Harvey to his knees with one of the wildest answers ever
The contestant kept trying to reassure Harvey as he tried to collect his thoughts.
2 days ago
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
NEWS
Melissa Joan Hart wins $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' — and then donates it all away
She became the fourth player in the show's history to win so much in the Bonus Round.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left in tears after expert revealed the value of her 19th-century coat
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was left in tears after expert revealed the value of her 19th-century coat
The guest who had absolutely no idea about her family heirloom's origins, couldn't control her emotions.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
The game host couldn't believe his ears when the young participant exhibited her unintelligent side with Easter around the corner.
3 days ago
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
NEWS
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
Even the games are designed for twins to play as a team in line with the theme of the episode.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
Harvey was hoping some racy answers weren't on the board but was also disappointed.
4 days ago
Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."
NEWS
Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."
White said that she has an active lifestyle and wants to continue working on the show.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was almost in tears after expert revealed value of her 150-year-old item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was almost in tears after expert revealed value of her 150-year-old item
The guest was shocked to find out that the previous appraisal of the items was off by a long shot.
4 days ago