National French Fry Day, is a holiday that has been celebrated for many years now but nobody knows its significance. But we aren't complaining when the day means indulging in a bag full of free French fries.

In 2022, a petition was initiated by Checkers and Rally, that considered Friday to be the most appropriate day to celebrate National French Fry Day. Up till that day, the holiday had always been celebrated on a fixed date—July 13. Since it will now be celebrated on Friday, the holiday falls on July 14 this year. Following 36,000 signatures, Marlo Anderson, who is the founder of the National Day Calendar, declared that the holiday has now officially moved to the second Friday of every July.

Image Source: freestocks.org/Pexels

“I, in good conscience, cannot ignore the voice of the people, who simply want to ‘fry-ght’ a wrong that’s been in place for far too long,”, he said in a statement. Having said that, it seems that not everyone got the memo, as major chains like McDonald's and Smashburger are still giving out free fries on July 13, which is a Thursday, while Burger King heard the Friday call. Here's where and how to get the free fries.

Hardee's

Customers who want to get french fries on Thursday (July 13) can head to Hardee's app or website and receive an in-app offer for a free small order of fries, every day for the rest of the year! All you need to do is make a minimum purchase of $1.

Charleys Philly Steaks

Charleys Rewards App members will get free fries throughout the entire month of July and other customers can also get an order of original fries for $1 at Charleys on July 13.

Burger King

Members can get, free order of fries of any size with any purchase through the app or the website at BK.com.

Image Source: Ja Kubislav/Pexels

Heinz Ft. UberEats

The ketchup brand has teamed up with Uber Eats to offer $5.70 off any order that has fries included in it. You will be able to see the participating restaurants on the app and can participate directly from it.

McDonald's

Customers with the app can get free fries on July 13 without any purchase. Just head to the app, add any size of fries to the cart and checkout.

Smashburger

Smashburger is giving away free fries on 13 July. Customers can choose from options that include regular smash fries and also sweet potato fries, which will come with a purchase. You can avail of the offer on the app or in person.

Image Source: Engin Akyurt/Pexels

Wendy’s

Customers need to apply the offer in their mobile phone app or scan it in person to access the deal. The promotion will also include the chain's very famous seasoned potatoes during breakfast hours. On top of this, Wendy's has also collaborated with Grubhub to offer customers free Fristy with every purchase that includes fries from July 13 to July 16, which is National Ice Cream Day.

Image Source: Moisés Delgado/Pexels

Del Taco

Del Taco will be giving away free medium fries with any purchase of $3 or more. The deal is only available on the app of deltaco.com.

Fatburger

You can get a free order of either fat or skinny fries with any purchase made online or in-store. Be sure to use the promotion code, FrenchFryDay23.

Jack in the Box

New and existing customers can get large or regular curly fried with a $15 minimum purchase on July 13. You can also get free medium fries with the next order if you sign up for their text messages on their website today.