Iceland has retained its position as the world's most peaceful country for the 15th year in a row. Iceland was followed by two other Icelandic countries, Denmark and Ireland. A new report, Global Peace Index, by The Institute for Economics and Peace ranked the top 10 countries for their 'State of Peace.'

Out of the 163 countries listed, the United States ranked 131. The US reported the fourth largest overall increase in its homicide rate which is now over six every 100,000 people. In contrast, neighboring Canada is ranked 11th in the peace index.

As per the index, the gap between the peaceful countries and the least peaceful countries will continue to grow in the coming years. The report revealed that the less peaceful countries continue to deteriorate by 12.1% while the peaceful countries improved by 4.3%.

Here's a rundown of the top 10 peaceful countries in the world.

10. Switzerland

The country is known to have maintained neutral positions in times of war and had always featured in the top 10 of the list by The Institute for Economics and Peace. The highly diverse country is known to have strict laws that are particularly designed to promote peace. The country also boasts of a low crime rate which adds to the safety making it a peaceful place to live in.

9. Japan

Japan is another country that needs its citizens to abide by all the rules and regulations that it has set. The policing system in Japan is top-notch that is responsible for the fairly low crime rate in the country. There are CCTVs placed in almost all the areas in the country making it very difficult for criminals to escape surveillance.

8. Slovenia

Slovenia has a very low crime rate and the country has seen a decrease in its crime rate over the past decade. This tiny country in Central Europe popular for its mountains, caves, and forests. The country's capital Ljubljana is known for being clean and quiet.

7. Portugal

The country's political climate is very stable resulting in a safe and peaceful environment. Portugal also boasts a very low crime rate in all of Europe. The Portuguese are also known for their warm and peace-loving nature.

6. Singapore

Singapore has climbed up from its earlier rank of 10 to 6 this year in the peace index. Known for its consistently low crime rates and impeccable legal system, the economic giant of Asia is supported by a proactive police force. There are strong laws for crimes and justice is swift in many cases. The country is also known for its people's cooperating attitude and political stability.

5. Austria

Austria has a very strong welfare system in place that is designed to maintain peace. The country's capital, Vienna is also one of the most livable cities in the world. The country reports only cases of petty crimes, like pickpocketing. In general, Austria is very safe and enjoys a low rate of violent activities.

4. New Zealand

The island country has a small population, compared to its landmass. Gun crime in the country is almost non-existent and so are mugging and other violent crimes. Although the country has fallen by two positions in the GPI, it still remains one of the safest countries in the world.

3. Ireland

Just like all the other countries on the peace index list, Ireland, too, boasts of a pretty low crime rate and has friendly relations with its neighbor Great Britain. The island country is known for spending almost no money on national defense and has a strong set of civilian laws.

2. Denmark

Denmark's personal safety score is quite high. One can walk the streets at night without any fear. Like a few countries on this list, Denmark, too, faces petty offenses but nothing major.

1. Iceland

The basic building blocks of Iceland ensure there's peace in the country and it manages to hold to its number one rank since the beginning of the index. The country's happiness index is also bang on with people enjoying a high standard of living with a low crime rate and an overall strong welfare system.

