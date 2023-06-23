Vienna becomes the best city to live on the planet, again! As per The Global Liveability Index 2023, Vienna's secret to success is its "winning combination" of good culture, stability, and entertainment along with infrastructure, good education, and a great healthcare system.

"It has occupied this position regularly over the past several years, with only the Covid-19 pandemic causing the city to vacate its place at the top spot," the report added.

The second spot is retained by Copenhagen while Australian cities Sydney and Melbourne make space for themselves in the top 5.

"They have seen their scores in the healthcare category improve since last year when they were still affected by Covid waves that stressed their healthcare systems," the research firm revealed. The average index score rose from 73.2 last year to 76.2 this year.

Here are the top 10 cities to live in the world today

1. Vienna, Austria

According to Insider, Vienna's architecture brings immense joy to any person simply roaming in the city. The city is a perfect mix of old-world charm with contemporary facilities. Vienna has a strong yet inexpensive public transport system and the city is easy to navigate. Which is among other reasons why people prefer to stay in the city.

Copenhagen is a city known for its bike traffic. People in Copenhagen have realized that cycling is not only fun but also the most convenient way of getting to one point from another. Denmark has also become a hub for international students making the city livable for almost everyone.

3. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne boasts of a low crime rate and offers great stability, healthcare, and a highly diverse cultural environment. In addition to this, Melbourne also features fantastic accommodation choices in today's time. The city has also become a magnet for international students due to its world-class education system.

4. Sydney, Australia

Apart from the city's landmarks which are rich in history, Sydney also offers breathtaking natural sceneries and beaches. As one of the major cities in Australia, Sydney is really well-connected so navigating this city is a cakewalk.

5. Vancouver, Canada

The city is a playground for the younger generations with endless opportunities and a culturally rich and clean space brimming with positivity and hope. The place is also the number one place to start a tech business, as per Digi117.

6. Zurich, Switzerland

The largest city in Switzerland is a favorite among people wanting to settle down here. With a great quality of life and high salary, the place is an ideal choice for any person. The city is also a financial hub that attracts thousands of corporate employees every year. The city is also known for its level of cleanliness so if you a clean freak looking to relocate, you got a winner!

7. Calgary, Canada

Apart from having a very strong job market, the place is also known for its high quality of life. The city boasts a low crime rate and offers drinkable tap water. The city is also great for people looking for good accommodation at an affordable rate. Apart from this, in a cold country like Canada, Calgary offers a balance between cold winters and sunny summers.

Geneva is a great place that one can call home. The city is well-located and offers a versatile lifestyle. The city is extremely picturesque and is home to many international organizations including United Nations.

9. Toronto, Canada

The financial capital of Canada offers a plethora of job opportunities. The city is also famous for its endless entertainment activities and pubs. It's also a spacious city with a great transportation system.

10. Osaka , Japan and Auckland, New Zealand

Osaka is known for some of the oldest and most remarkable historical landmarks in Japan. The city's transport system is extremely efficient and is well connected to the other major cities of Japan.

Aukland is famous for its pleasant weather, great job market, and amazing accommodation options.

