 Meta’s new ‘Twitter Killer’ platform, Threads hits 100 million users

Meta's new social media platform which has been dubbed the 'Twitter Killer' just crossed 100 million sign-ups in less than a week, breaking ChatGPT's record as the fastest-growing online platform to hit the milestone. Threads, the new microblogging app in the block has been setting records ever since its inception on July 6, 2023, with people from across the globe joining the platform. The growth impressed CEO Mark Zuckerberg who attributed the numbers to "organic demand" and said that they were yet to turn on the promotions.

Image Source: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Also Read: How a TikTok User’s Lucky Facebook Marketplace Find Netted in an Astonishing $85,000 at Sotheby’s

Twitter, on the other hand, hasn't been doing that great; it had nearly 240 million daily active users as of 2022 but reports indicate a fall in number ever since Elon Musk's takeover, as per Reuters. On top of this, Twitter's web traffic plummeted by 11% days after the new Meta platform's launch compared to only a 4% year-on-year decline, as per Similarweb. Internet services firm Cloudfare's CEO shared a graph that also indicate something very similar and said that Twitter's web traffic was tanking. Twitter disagrees, with CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeting on July 11 that the platform saw the "largest usage day" since February 2023.

Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it. 🎤 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 10, 2023

This new text-based discussion forum looks like Instagram at first glance. However, as you scroll through the feed it starts to feel a lot like Twitter. However, there are some major differences that arguably make this platform a true competitor.

Also Read: ‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Seeks $33 Million For His 102-Acre Oceanfront California Estate; Deets Here

Meta's Threads will give users a 500-character count limit while Twitter gives non-subscribers a maximum of 280 characters. However, if you buy the verification badge from Twitter, the platform then increases the user's character limit to 25,000.

A Threads account can only be deleted if you delete your Instagram. The two apps are linked and as per the privacy policy, one can only deactivate the Threads profile—deleting it is not possible as of now.

Also Read: Elon Musk Sues Law Firm for Charging Exorbitant $90M Fee in Twitter Buyout

Image Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri thinks that this app is not made to replace Twitter, but to only provide a healthy forum to those who did not resonate with the kind of content Twitter pushes. In a conversation with The Verge, the CEO of Instagram said that their intention was not to replace Twitter and Threads is just trying to create a "public square" for the people already on Instagram that did not connect with Twitter's almost always agitated space of communication. He later clarified by saying that hard news and politics will definitely show up on Threads like they have on Instagram but they will never "encourage those verticals."

The launch of the platform has stirred the already-on drama between the two tech billionaires. Elon Musk took to his Twitter to write, "You are free to be your true self here" indicating that censorship pays the Meta platforms.

You are free to be your true self here — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2023

SpaceX and Tesla's CEOs have not taken well to the launch of Mark Zuckerberg's new app. In another recent tweet, Musk called Zuck an explicit name and even threatened to sue Meta.

Image Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

No doubt Twitter has changed a lot in the past year. It has been in the headlines for losing advertisers, privacy, and many other issues. With Threads seemingly the best alternative to Twitter, many don't like the idea of needing an Instagram account in order to access Threads. So, here are the next best alternatives.

Bluesky

Very similar to Twitter, this platform boasts a decentralized system that lets you share your and others' photos and updates and send short texts. Sadly, there's a long waiting list to join the Bluesky app—the only other way is to get an invite from an existing user.

Clubhouse

An audio-only, first-of-its-kind app, Clubhouse lets you talk to other people in a live podcast forum. It's a great space to catch up on world affairs.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here's How Jessica Simpson Used Her Home as Collateral to Buy Back and Revive Her Sinking Brand

Here's How You Can Fly to Japan Without Extra Clothing Luggage