Sotheby's is hosting an exclusive auction featuring uniquely designed Louis Vuitton bags and the proceeds of this auction are set to go to a range of charities and NGOs. The fashion brand's Artycapucines project invited 22 artists from across the globe to reinterpret the brand's classic Capucine handbag in their own style.

Some of the participating artists include Daniel Buren, Gregor Hildebrandt, Huang Yuxing, Donna Huanca, and Sam Falls among others. Each of the artists has chosen an NGO they would like to donate to. Some of the proceeds will go to UNICEF, United Negro College Fund, The United Negro College Fund, Teach for China, World Central Kitchen, Opendorf Afrika, and RED.

Also Read: FTC Builds Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon Over Alleged Marketplace Discrimination

The auction is set to run from July 12 at Sotheby's Paris on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

Image Source: Sotheby's

Louis Vuitton's timeless classic, the Capucine bag is named after the Parisian street Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, where the legendary designer opened his first store in 1854. First launched in 2013, these bags quickly became one of the most iconic bags from the house of LV. As per the official website of LV, this bag pays homage to Vuitton's first store, "embodying the refined sophistication and artisanal savoir-faire of this historic area."

Also Read: 'Competition Is Fine, Cheating Isn't,' Says Elon Musk As Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over Its New Threads App

Each bag has been remade, signed by the artist under the flap. It will be presented in a Monogramed Louis Vuitton Boîte Chapeau, a modern hat box. These unique boxes are also signed by the artists.

Also Read: How Fraudulent PPP Loans Inflated Home Prices in Some US Markets

Louis Vuitton's Artycapucines Project is a representation of fashion and beauty in an experimental art form. This collection has had four editions to date. Last year, the brand collaborated with six artists to transform these popular bags into pieces of art that were sold directly from the website.

This year they bring back the charm of the collection but in the form of an auction.

No matter how fast trends change, a few things are timeless, like some unique designer bags. Here are some of the most famous Louis Vuitton bags of all time.

Louis Vuitton Speedy: This is one of the classic bags from the house of LV. Designed in 1930, the lightweight bag can easily hold all your daily essentials.

Louis Vuitton Neverfull: A relatively new bag but equally celebrated. This bag is extremely spacious yet not very large in size.

Louis Vuitton Twist: This contemporary-looking bag has a short chain strap. It is extremely versatile and can be styled with almost all outfits.

Louis Vuitton Petite Boite Chapeau: This is inspired by the brand's legendary hatbox. A small and handy bag that can be styled with casual outfits.

Louis Vuitton Looping Bag: This bag is now a vintage bag and is affordable compared to others.

Louis Vuitton Capucines Bag: The bag is named after the location where the first ever Louis Vuitton store stood in 1854.

Artycapucines Auction. Presented in a signed #LouisVuitton hat box, the #LVCapucines bags will be auctioned by #Sothebys from June 28th to July 12th, 2023, with all proceeds donated to an NGO of the artist’s choice. Join the auction via the LV App at https://t.co/tmT4HAFDvE pic.twitter.com/F1usVj6aGM — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 27, 2023

The brand is a division of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH). As of July 2023, the brand is worth a whopping $30 billion. The fashion brand recorded revenue of €44.7 billion in 2020, as per Insider. The conglomerate has over 70 brands including Sephora, Stella McCartney, Tiffany & Co, Gucci, Dior, and Givenchy.

Getty Images | Sam Tarling

Over the years, the brand has expanded exponentially both physically and by buying smaller local brands. The brand has managed to retain its customers by maintaining its top-notch quality. They also never stopped innovating and always kept on expanding. Collections like these are a perfect example their constant effort to keep up with the time and trends. The brand's marketing strategy has also helped them climb the ladder. You will often see LV in the arms of celebrities and new collections which are the perfect balance of contemporary and timeless.

More from MARKETREALIST

When This Passenger Had a Whole Plane All to Himself and It Was a Blast

Colorado Restaurant Hires Robot Servers; Owner Says, "It's Always On Time, Never Tired and Doesn't Argue"