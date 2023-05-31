Kanye West And Wife Bianca Are Living In A Lavish $20K-A-Month West Hollywood Penthouse

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly living in a luxury penthouse in West Hollywood while his $57 million Malibu mansion has been left decrepit and rotten.

The controversial rapper is splashing close to $20,000 a month for the two-bed, two-and-a-half-bath luxury penthouse despite going through a financial crisis and mounting lawsuits, The US Sun reported.

According to a source, "Ye is seen out and about but he's still fairly low-key at the minute and focusing solely on his empire, he's not interested in posting and causing drama.

"Bianca manages everything and is all about her man. Things are going well for them in their marriage, they both seem extremely well-suited and happy together."

The insider also told the publication that the rapper has finally found a home close to his new headquarters on Melrose. The house is reportedly very "Kanye" and it's also on a unique spot that the insider calls an "architect's dream."

Kanye's Luxury Living

Getty Images | Robin Marchant

Kanye was declared a billionaire in 2020 by Forbes. He has since lost the title but is still worth $400 million. The rapper's carefully-designed home features a 24-hour concierge with its own valet, a private cinema, a heated pool, a rooftop cafe, and a bar and lounge area. The newlywed couple was previously staying at the five-star hotel in Noby Ryokon on the Pacific Coast Highway, where suites start at $2,000 per night.

The two tied the knot earlier this year. It was later reported that Kanye and Bianca exchanged vows at the $5,000-a-night Amangiri Resort in Utah.

Kanye West: Timeline Of The Rapper's Downfall

Getty Images | Jonathan Leibson

Kanye West has a history of speaking his mind without any filters. However, the recent spate of controversies began with his Yeezy show in October 2022. His line of clothing included shirts with "While Lives Matter" printed on the rear side, a phrase that white supremacists have used as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kanye didn't stop there, he took to Instagram to write, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it's over you're welcome."

The post led to his account getting banned from Instagram and a few days later he was banned from Twitter, which he hadn't been using since his 2020 presidential run.

These events caused massive repercussions for the artists and brands he was associated with. Soon Adidas and Balenciaga cut ties with him. Kanye's recent album Donda 2 failed to generate the profits it was expected to.

According to The Post, West has had a history of mental illness. In 2016, the rapper was reportedly hospitalized after a series of rants during performances. Then again in 2019, Kanye revealed that he suffered from bipolar disorder.

Kanye and His Legal Woes

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Loccisano

Kanye's legal problems are huge. A court has already ordered him to pay $200,000 in child support for his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Recently, TMZ reported that the rapper has been sued by The Gap for $2 million for dropping the collaboration with the brand in September last year. The company says that they have been sued by Art City Center all thanks to Kanye's Yeezy clothing. Other lawsuits include a case over the "Donda 2" sample and another for his song "Life of the Party".

New Chapter In Kanye's Life

Everybody deserves a second chance. Kanye is slowly bouncing back. He bought the trendy grey cube, which was designed by architect Tadao Ando. He is also setting up his construction firm in Wyoming where he has bought a ranch, as reported by The Sun. The rapper has also leased a 7,400-square-foot showroom on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and plans to start operations soon.

"Ye has been hosting parties for three weeks in a row at the venue and giving away sample pieces for his latest collection," said the publication's source.