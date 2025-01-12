ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.

Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Judy Sheindlin and the dog on "Judge Judy" (Cover image source: YouTube | Judge Judy)
Screenshots showing Judy Sheindlin and the dog on "Judge Judy" (Cover image source: YouTube | Judge Judy)

If courtroom dramas were entertaining, the rise of reality shows based in courts has gained immense popularity and turned relatable judges into celebrities. Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is among the most loved judges in the country today for the tact and sensitivity with which she handles complicated cases. One such case was a dispute about the ownership of a dog and the plaintiff was a man who said that the dog was his, while the defendant was a woman who said that she had purchased the canine for $50 as per Woman's World.

The dog’s name was Baby Boy and unlike other cases, Judge Judy had to take a path not well defined by the American legal system to settle the dispute. When it comes to disputes over inanimate property such as land or a house, there is a process for judges to follow before they deliver their judgment. But it's a whole different dilemma when the disputed property in question is a living, breathing animal.

Screenshot showing the plaintiff (L) and the defendant (R) on
Screenshot showing the plaintiff (L) and the defendant (R) on "Judge Judy" (Image source: YouTube | Viral Videos)

Well, Judge Judy decided to let the dog decide for itself, putting her faith in the power of love and the loyalty that canines are known for. In this case, Baby Boy did not even have to think twice before he ran over to the plaintiff, and hence the case was closed with a reunion.

The defendant could be heard saying, “He does that with everyone” but the veteran judge was having none of it. The plaintiff had tears in his eyes when Baby Boy ran to him, and that was evidence enough for Judge Judy to make her final decision. Both the dog and the plaintiff seemed extremely happy with one another and that’s all that mattered for the celebrity judge.

 

Judy Sheindlin has been in the reality TV industry for more than two decades now and the 82-year-old does not believe much has changed in that time period. According to a report in FOX, she mentioned how the main factor that drives a TV show based around a real courtroom and real cases is simply about the entertainment value of the cases. Judges have to sign off on several cases in a single day but not every one of them is intriguing enough to have a spot on daytime television.

"First of all, a court program, in order to be sustainable, has to be entertaining. Because, after all, we are in the entertainment business. So court has to be interesting, which means that the people who are delivering whatever kind of justice is being delivered each day, have to be interesting to watch,” she said.

 

Sheindlin even says that the entertainment value that viewers look for when they turn on an episode of “Judge Judy” or “Judy Justice” often comes from the distress of other people. As horrible as that may sound, it’s just the truth as per the veteran judge. "Court is a storytelling process. It's a once upon a time and the end," she added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
Drew Carey knows how to get the most out of a hilarious situation and that's exactly what happened.
46 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
NEWS
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
3 hours ago
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
NEWS
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
4 hours ago
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
NEWS
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
US-based Apple product owners could get paid per device if the settlement is approved.
5 hours ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
16 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
Baseball cards are highly sought after especially if they are vintage, which is what these were.
1 day ago
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
While some viewers on TikTok advised the woman to sue the fast food chain, others were divided.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
The big wheel requires some skill and strength while a lot of it is about luck in the end.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
Classic musical instruments might be out of circulation but they could still fetch a high price.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
He even walked up to the contestant and made a gesture to slap them after an incorrect answer.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
She stood there at the back as host Drew Carey continued on like nothing was going wrong.
2 days ago
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
Broken items are not known for fetching a lot of value but this artifact was different.
3 days ago
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
NEWS
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
Scammers have been getting more innovative each passing day and the public needs to be more careful
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
After his departure, Pat Sajak's time has been subjected to scrutiny while the spotlight is on Seacrest.
3 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
The 'Jackass' forever star Johny Knoxville came up with a unique idea to maximize performance.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
4 days ago
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
NEWS
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
4 days ago