Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.

Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.

If courtroom dramas were entertaining, the rise of reality shows based in courts has gained immense popularity and turned relatable judges into celebrities. Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is among the most loved judges in the country today for the tact and sensitivity with which she handles complicated cases. One such case was a dispute about the ownership of a dog and the plaintiff was a man who said that the dog was his, while the defendant was a woman who said that she had purchased the canine for $50 as per Woman's World.

The dog’s name was Baby Boy and unlike other cases, Judge Judy had to take a path not well defined by the American legal system to settle the dispute. When it comes to disputes over inanimate property such as land or a house, there is a process for judges to follow before they deliver their judgment. But it's a whole different dilemma when the disputed property in question is a living, breathing animal.

Screenshot showing the plaintiff (L) and the defendant (R) on "Judge Judy" (Image source: YouTube | Viral Videos)

Well, Judge Judy decided to let the dog decide for itself, putting her faith in the power of love and the loyalty that canines are known for. In this case, Baby Boy did not even have to think twice before he ran over to the plaintiff, and hence the case was closed with a reunion.

The defendant could be heard saying, “He does that with everyone” but the veteran judge was having none of it. The plaintiff had tears in his eyes when Baby Boy ran to him, and that was evidence enough for Judge Judy to make her final decision. Both the dog and the plaintiff seemed extremely happy with one another and that’s all that mattered for the celebrity judge.

Judy Sheindlin has been in the reality TV industry for more than two decades now and the 82-year-old does not believe much has changed in that time period. According to a report in FOX, she mentioned how the main factor that drives a TV show based around a real courtroom and real cases is simply about the entertainment value of the cases. Judges have to sign off on several cases in a single day but not every one of them is intriguing enough to have a spot on daytime television.

"First of all, a court program, in order to be sustainable, has to be entertaining. Because, after all, we are in the entertainment business. So court has to be interesting, which means that the people who are delivering whatever kind of justice is being delivered each day, have to be interesting to watch,” she said.

Sheindlin even says that the entertainment value that viewers look for when they turn on an episode of “Judge Judy” or “Judy Justice” often comes from the distress of other people. As horrible as that may sound, it’s just the truth as per the veteran judge. "Court is a storytelling process. It's a once upon a time and the end," she added.