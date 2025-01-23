ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice

Thornton has been part of the show for more than 10 years but even his job isn't secure.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Jim Thornton on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Jim Thornton on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)

Although Pat Sajak was the face of "Wheel of Fortune" for decades, Jim Thornton managed to establish himself as the voice that fans recognize. He’s the one who introduces the hosts as well as the contestants and announces the prizes, which is a job he is pretty good at. However, he recently faced some competition from a contestant who wasn't on the show just for the prizes but also dreamt of becoming a game show host in the future. When host Ryan Seacrest asked him to do a bit of announcing, the contestant also showed that he had the right voice for it, making Thornton feel threatened.

The name of the contestant is TR Campbell and he believes that Thornton has the ideal job. This led to a small exchange between the two in which the current announcer asked if it was always his dream to become an announcer as per Monsters & Critics. Campbell said that it wasn't the case and revealed that he wanted to be a game show host at first. Seacrest seemed a bit disappointed as he didn’t understand why he let that dream go.

Screenshot showing a disappointed Ryan Seacrest. (Image credit: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)
Screenshot showing a disappointed Ryan Seacrest. (Image source: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)

“What’s wrong with being the host?” he asked. Campbell then explained that he didn’t feel very comfortable in front of the camera, even though he seemed at home as a contestant in front of the camera. “I like being in my little box and being the guy behind the microphone,” he said. Thornton agreed with this assessment describing his job as the “coolest gig.”

Seacrest then asked the contestant to announce himself and say “$10,000” the way the current announcer says it. Let’s just say that he was pretty good. “He’s pretty good, Jim,” the host quipped, to which Thornton replied, “I’m getting nervous here. I got nothing to add. Good job TR.” The audience in the studio also acknowledged the contestant’s talent and honored him with a round of applause. However, the long-time host is still a beloved member of the game show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

Thornton has been around for more than a decade and has overseen the show's transition from Pat Sajak to Ryan Seacrest as the host. While he might not be the one on television screens every night, his voice is a major part of the show. For that, he earns a substantial amount of money. Game show announcers are often overlooked but fans notice the difference once someone new takes on the role.

Thornton gets a lot of love from the show’s viewers and when the show released a video celebrating his 10th anniversary as the announcer, fans flooded the comments section with love and respect.

 

“It's a great honour to JIM  with respect was the magical voice that has been with us for the past decade. Salute to you Jim,” user @patricklim4452 commented. “Jim’s done a fine job on this show, and I know Charlie and Jack are applauding him, together. Congratulations on 10 fabulous years with Wheel of Fortune, Mr. Thornton,” @chrisfinch8637 quipped.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
Drew Carey has seen a lot on the popular game show over the years and shocking him isn't that easy.
6 hours ago
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
NEWS
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
The creator shared the telltale signs of the scam and advised people on how to be safe. 
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
The expert called the items 'magical' before pushing their value through the roof.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
Thornton has been part of the show for more than 10 years but even his job isn't secure.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
The performance took all the pressure off her sister who just needed to get one answer right.
11 hours ago
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
The long-time host of the show made the comment in a light-hearted moment but it didn't go down well with fans.
1 day ago
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
NEWS
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
The BookTok creator warned everyone of a problem that has troubled readers for a long time.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
Adrenaline can make us do funny things and this contestant figured that out on national television.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
Success stories of people who start small and make it big are the ones that resonate most with fans.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
The contestant even got help from the host Drew Carey, but to no avail.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
Corcoran connected with the idea on a personal level which created a foundation for a strong partnership.
2 days ago
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
NEWS
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
In the end, even the veteran host Pat Sajak commended the player for her outstanding run.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
The expert said that the man's reaction made for one of the most memorable moments on the show.
3 days ago
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
NEWS
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
To her shock, when she pressed the object inside the fabric, it made a beeping sound.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
The fans feared that the snafu in the Time is Money game could have costed the player dearly.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
Harvey is known for his humor but that's not all since he is a man of many talents.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
Viewers alleged that the host failed to notice a mispronunciation which led to an illegitimate win.
4 days ago
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
NEWS
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
The guest's bakelite purses and bracelets wowed several experts on the show.
4 days ago
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
COSTCO
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
As per Costco's policy, electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
Viewers urged the host to keep his strategy to himself while blaming him for the blunder.
5 days ago