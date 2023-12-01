Name Conan O’Brien Net Worth $200 Million Salary $12 Million Sources of Income Talk Show, Podcast, Producer Date of Birth April 18, 1963 Age 60 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Talk Show Host, Comedian, Voice Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Musician

The late-night talk show host, Conan O'Brien is also a producer, comedian, musician, and writer, and all these endeavors have earned him an estimated net worth of $200 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. O'Brien has hosted NBC shows for nearly a decade and is also known for writing and producing "The Simpsons" and "Saturday Night Live." Besides his hit shows, O'Brien founded Conaco, a television production company in 2001, and shared credits for "Late Night," "Andy Barker, P.I." and "Outlaw." Later after doing NBC shows, O'Brien launched a production company named Team Coco through which he made a deal for the show rights. He posted clips, YouTube videos, and jamming sessions, and then Team Coco launched the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" which was a massive hit in 2018.

Conan O’Brien tapes an episode of his “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast with guest JB Smoove | Getty Images |Photo by Emma McIntyre

O'Brien earned mostly from his talk shows and podcasts which gave him a salary of around $12 million. In the NBC settlement, O'Brien was paid $32.5 million after announcing that he would not be doing the shows, and then he started his The Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour which is a live tour spanning 30 cities. On asking about the tour, O'Brien said that wherever his audience wants him to be, he would be there. In 2020, O'Brien sold Team Coco for $150 million to SiriusXM, and now all the revenue generated by Team Coco whether on YouTube or other channels will be enjoyed by SiriusXM. In May 2023, HBO made a massive announcement of O'Brien returning to the television screen with "Conan O'Brien Must Go," a new series.

(L-R) Matt Gourley, Sona Movsesian and Conan O'Brien perform onstage during a live taping of "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" | Getty Images |Photo by Theo Wargo

O'Brien and his wife have been in the news for making intense real estate investments. It all started when O'Brien sold his duplex apartment to David Zaslav for $25 million when he initially moved to LA. In 2011, the O'Brien family acquired a mansion in Pacific Palisades for $19.4 million, and in 2015, they purchased a beachside Carpinteria, California for $7.9 million. His celebrity neighbors include Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg.

O'Brien is a firm believer and is proud of his Irish Catholic Heritage. He met Elizabeth Ann "Liza" Powel in 1999 at the remote tapping of O'Brien's show where Liza worked as a senior copywriter for Foote, Cone & Belding (an ad agency). They dated for eighteen months and got married in 2000 in Seattle. The couple welcomed two beautiful children, their daughter Neve and son Beckett. O'Brien and Liza are seen dazzling in some public appearances and fans were excited when Liza appeared on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" once.

Comedian Conan O'Brien (L) and Liza Powel arrive at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Conan O'Brien performs onstage during a live taping of "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" | Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

-Writers Guild of America, USA 2006: Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) - Series for "Late Night with Conan O'Brien"

- Telvis Awards 2006: For the color spot of the year

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2007: Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program for "Late Night with Conan O'Brien"

- People's Choice Awards, USA 2011: Favorite Talk Show Host

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2012: Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Enhancement to a Television Program or Series

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2018: Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within an Unscripted Program for "Conan Without Borders"

- iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2021: Best Overall Host - Male

- Writers Guild of America, USA 2022: Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Conan O’Brien accepts the Best Comedy Podcast award for 'Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend' | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Is Conan O'Brien married?

Yes. Conan has been married to Elizabeth Ann "Liza" Powel since 2002 and they share two children.

How many awards has Conan O'Brien won?

Conan has won 17 awards and secured 86 nominations.

Which are some of the Conan O'Brien shows?

Some of O'Brien's shows are "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien," "Conan," and "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."

