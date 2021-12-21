Lorne Michaels and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Are Both Emmy Record-Holders

Lorne Michaels hasn't just crafted Saturday Night Live into the most Emmy-winning television show—with 94 wins and 370 nominations—but he’s also the winningest individual in Emmy history—with 20 trophies from the Television Academy and 94 nominations.

The 77-year-old has earned a pretty penny along the way. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michaels’ net worth is $500 million and his annual salary is in the $30 million–$40 million range.