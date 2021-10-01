NBC's Kristen Welker Has $3 Million Net Worth, 18 Years in Television

Television journalist Kristen Welker is back from maternity leave and ready to rejoin the team at NBC . Welker, who co-anchors Weekend TODAY, has earned a net worth of $3 million in her 18 years in television.

Welker, 44, and her husband John Hughes, 51, appeared on the TODAY show Oct. 1 to show off their new baby girl, Margot Lane, who was born June 12.

“The last few months have really been, I think, the best of our whole lives and we are just so in love with Margot,” Welker told TODAY. “She is the love of our lives and every day is a new adventure and just watching the world through her eyes is the greatest gift and joy and blessing so we're just doing so great.”

Kristen Welker struggled with infertility.

Welker has been very public about her struggles with infertility. Her daughter was born through the help of a surrogate. She and Hughes reportedly started trying to have a baby right after they were married in 2017.

After years of failed IVF (in-vitro fertilization) treatments, doctors told Welker that they didn’t think she would be able to carry a child. The couple decided to have a baby through surrogacy instead.

In April, Welker brought TODAY anchors to tears when she announced that she and Hughes were expecting a baby with a surrogate.

“I think we are all just overwhelmed with gratitude for you Kristen. You are my hero. I can’t believe how hard you have worked for this baby when she finds out all that you did for her to bring her into this world, both of you. You’re wonderful,” said a tearful Savannah Guthrie at the news.

Welker has been with NBC since 2005 when she worked at the network’s Philadelphia station WCAU as a reporter and weekend anchor. She joined NBC News in 2010 as a West Coast correspondent and eventually became the station’s White House correspondent in 2011.