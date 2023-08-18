Name David Letterman Net Worth $400 Million Salary $500 K (per episode) Annual Income $45 Million Sources of Income Late-night TV shows, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth April 12, 1947 Age 76 years old Nationality American Profession Announcer, Actor, Comedian, Presenter, Television producer, Screenwriter, Talk show host, Film Producer, Voice Actor

A few weeks back, the iconic American comedian and former late-night talk show host, David Letterman was found returning to his grocery store roots (for a brief period) while in town for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend. In a video posted on his Instagram account, he can be found in the aisles of the Hy-Vee, bagging groceries and announcing on a loudspeaker, “Today and today only, celery is free". As you enjoy Letterman's new avatar, here's a look at his long career, net worth, assets, and more.

David Letterman has amassed a substantial net worth of $400 million through his successful career spanning decades. He gained fame for his irreverent humor, unique interviewing style, and innovative segments that left a lasting impact on late-night television. David Letterman's net worth is a subject of debate among sources. Some claim he's worth about $425 million while others stick with a solid $400 million. There's also speculation that his worth could be closer to $500 million (around $480 million) in 2023. Interestingly enough, his departure from late-night TV hasn't put a dent in his financial standing, per The Things.

Sources of income

Letterman's primary source of income includes his tenure as the host of the widely acclaimed late-night talk show, "The Late Show with David Letterman." He earned lucrative salaries and licensing fees with annual earnings sometimes reaching $50 million during his peak years, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Salary

David Letterman's journey into "Late Night" began with appearances on Johnny Carson's "The Tonight Show," which showcased his comedic talent. This led to his own show, "Late Night with David Letterman," on NBC in 1982. His unique hosting approach turned the show into a cult classic. Moving to CBS in 1993 for "Late Show with David Letterman," his salary soared from $14 million to an impressive $30 million per season.

Business ventures

Earlier, Letterman generated an annual income of $50 million through licensing and syndication fees. However, this figure has experienced a modest decline in more recent times. Additionally, he co-owned Rahal Letterman Racing, an Indy Racing League team. Beyond his humor, David Letterman is a shrewd entrepreneur. His company, Worldwide Pants Incorporated, produced his shows and hits like "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ron Hoskins

Total assets and real estate

Letterman's shrewd investments in real estate played a significant role in his wealth accumulation. He possesses a 108-acre estate in Westchester County, New York (purchased for $5 million in 1994 and 2007), a 2,700-acre Montana ranch, properties on Martha's Vineyard, and in St. Barth's. Recent acquisitions include a Tesla Model X, purchased for $70,000, and an Audi RS Q8, which carries a price tag of $200,000. His asset portfolio encompasses cash reserves exceeding $15 million, along with ownership of an investment portfolio containing stocks valued at approximately $17 million.

2020 $350 Million 2021 $390 Million 2022 $435 Million



Social media following

David Letterman has not been particularly active on social media platforms; however, his impact on television and comedy has left a lasting legacy.

Instagram 461K followers Twitter 382.7K followers Facebook 917K followers

David Letterman's personal life has been marked by significant achievements and occasional challenges. He has been married to Regina Lasko since 2009 and the couple has a son together. "The David Letterman Show" won 2 Emmys but was canceled in three months, per Wealthy Gorilla. Moving to late-night with "Late Night with David Letterman," he gained a strong following. The show was hugely successful, featuring in the top 10 list, earning 5 Emmy Awards and 35 nominations.

What is David Letterman's net worth?

David Letterman's net worth is approximately $400 million.

What were Letterman's most famous TV shows?

Letterman hosted "Late Night with David Letterman" and "Late Show with David Letterman," both of which achieved immense popularity.

Who is the longest-serving late-night host?

David Letterman with 6080 episodes of his two popular shows combined is the longest-serving late-night host to date.

When was the first show of "Late Night with David Letterman" released?

It premiered on February 1, 1982.

