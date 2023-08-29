Name Jimmy Fallon Net Worth $60 Million Salary $500,000 Million Annual Income $16 Million Per Year

What is Jimmy Fallon's net worth?

Jimmy Fallon, the popular television personality currently the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," has earned a $60 million net worth with his comic timing and warm demeanous towards guests. Jimmy Fallon moved to Los Angeles the age of 21 to pursue acting and comedy, and found opportunities to appear on Saturday Night Live. He landed small roles in Television but soon returned to hosting and has been making guests and audiences laugh ever since. He debuted on the show's 24th season in 1998 and became a star by the fourth episode. Fallon was known for doing impressions of actors like Robert De Niro, Jerry Seinfeld, and Howard Stern. Outside of SNL, he was seen in movies like, "Taxi," and the romcom "Fever Pitch," starring opposite Drew Barrymore.

Fallon's primary source of income comes from his role as the host on "The Tonight Show," for which he has a five-year contract with NBC. In addition to that he also rune a production company called the Electric Hotdog, which produces shows such as "That's My Jam". Fallon has also created products for several brands including apparel.

Jimmy fallon's salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jimmy Fallon gets an annual salary of $16 million. Apart from this Fallon also earned revenue by creating two limited-edition pacifier lines with the company WubbaNub back in 2020.

Back in 2022, Fallon was subjected to backlash for discussing NFT and promoting one of his own NFTs on the show which actually breached the conflict of interest policies of Comcast which was NBC's parent company.

Jimmy Fallon's first-ever real estate purchase was a condo in New York City that he bought in 2002. He later bought some of the neighboring units and paid around $725,000 for a top-floor studio apartment. He also has another unit which he bought for around $1.35 million, and over time he combined all these units to build a huge six-bedroom 5,000 square-foot apartment. In the year 2021, Fallon and his wife decided to list this complex for around $15 million and then sold it for $10.8 million to actress Cara Delevingne.

Born on September 19, 1974, in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, Fallon moved to Los Angeles at a young age and joined The Groundlings improv group and started working on his comedy. At the time, Fallon would get a mere $7 per set, but soon auditioned for SNL and landed his second auction at the age of 23.

Fallon met film producer Nancy Juvonen, co-owner of Flower Films which she started alongside Drew Barrymore. Fallon reportedly proposed to Nancy in 2007 and they were married by December. The couple have two daughters, Winnie Rose and Francis Cole, as well as a golden retriever named Gary Frick.

Actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon was presented with his Webby Person of the Year Award by actress Cameron Diaz in 2009. Getty Images | Michael Loccisano

Fallon had been chosen as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World back in 2002 by People Magazine. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner, a Webby Award winner, and a People's Choice Award recipient. Apart from this, he has also won the Critics' Choice Television Awards for Best Talk Show and the Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album.

Did Jimmy Fallon write a Book?

Jimmy Fallon is a part-time children's book writer and has written six children's books to date.

Are Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore related?

The two have been friends for a long time now. Drew and Jimmy's wife Nancy own a company together.

Can Jimmy Fallon really sing?

Yes, Fallon has always been a good singer.

