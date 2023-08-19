Name Ellen DeGeneres Net Worth $500 million Salary $75 million Annual Income Between $75 million and $90 million Sources of Income Television shows, endorsements, hosting gigs, business ventures, real estate investments Gender Female Date of Birth January 26, 1958 Age 65 Years old Nationality American Profession Comedian, actress, writer, producer, TV personality

Ellen DeGeneres, an iconic American comedian, actress, and TV personality, has amassed a $500 million net worth with her exceptional wit and relatable humor. Her financial journey is also a testament to her incredible talent, versatility, and hard work, which have made a mark in showbiz reports CelebrityNetWorth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Ellen's talk show earnings accounted for the bulk of her financial growth. Beyond television, stand-up comedy, endorsements, and hosting gigs added to her income. Her humor resonates with a global audience, making her stand-up shows immensely popular. Ellen has also lent her voice to animated movies like "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory" to supplement her income.

Salary

The groundbreaking sitcom "Ellen," which ran from 1994 to 1998, set the stage for her television success. However, it was her syndicated talk show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which aired from 2003 to 2022, that allowed her to command an annual salary between $75 million and $90 million.

Business ventures

Beyond the small screen, Ellen has also found remarkable success in business with her production company, A Very Good Production, which produces content for TV and digital platforms. She also launched a record company Eleveneleven, and lifestyle brand, ED Ellen DeGeneres, which offers products ranging from apparel and accessories to home and pet items.

Ellen and her partner, Portia de Rossi, have bought and sold numerous properties, showcasing their keen eye for real estate opportunities. Before marrying Portia de Rossi, Ellen sold a property to Will Ferrell for $9 million in 2003, to Heath Ledger for $2 million in 2004, and to Google's ex-CEO Eric Schmidt for $20 million, per Parade.

Net Worth in 2020 $430 Million Net Worth in 2021 $460 Million Net Worth in 2022 $490 Million Net Worth in 2023 $500 Million

Instagram 139 million followers Twitter 75.2 million followers Facebook 39 million followers

In a life marked by courage and authenticity, Ellen came out as lesbian in 1997, contributing to LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance in mainstream media. Her assertiveness and advocacy for equality have earned her respect and admiration.

Ellen was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 and received the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes in 2020. She has won 20 People's Choice Awards, a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and hosted prestigious award shows like the Emmys, Grammys, and Academy Awards.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

How did Ellen DeGeneres amass her net worth?

Apart from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," stand-up comedy, endorsements, and business ventures contributed to Ellen's wealth.

What are Ellen's major business ventures?

Ellen has established production firm A Very Good Production, record company Eleveneleven, and a lifestyle brand, ED Ellen DeGeneres.

What is Ellen DeGeneres known for?

Ellen is renowned for her comedic talent, acting, hosting skills, and her advocacy for LGBTQ+ visibility.

How does Ellen DeGeneres use her wealth for philanthropy?

Ellen's philanthropic efforts include the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, focusing on gorilla conservation.

