Name Trevor Noah Net Worth $100 Million Salary $1 Million estimated Annual Income $16 Million Sources of Income Screenwriting, hosting, comedy Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 20, 1984 Age 39 Profession Screenwriter, Comedian Nationality South African

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

Also Read: He Signed a Hefty Divorce Settlement a Few Years Ago; What Is Channing Tatum's Net Worth Now?

The popular South African comedian, actor, television host, and radio DJ, Trevor Noah became famous after he replaced Jon Stewart as the host for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show". In September 2022, he announced that he would be stepping down from his hosting duties on "The Daily Show" after seven long years. Over the years, Noah has established himself as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians. He is worth a whopping $100 million as of 2023.

His mammoth net worth is mostly attributed to his years of hosting "The Daily Show". Noah is also establishing himself as an author. He wrote the #1 New York Times bestseller—an autobiographical comedy book, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood”, which was published in 2016.

Also Read: What Is Barbra Streisand's Net Worth?

In the initial years of hosting, his salary was around $5 to $8 million, which was nothing in comparison to Jon Stewart's $25 million. However, by the end of his tenure, Noah was making an annual salary of $16 million. Apart from this, he has also made a ton of money from touring in 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noah's comedy tour generated a revenue of $14 million. Noah has also earned some big bucks from hosting the Grammys in 2021.

Also Read: With Family Legacy and Skills Beyond the Football Field; Here's The Net Worth Eli Manning Has Built

Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" | Getty Images | Jeff Schear

Trevor reportedly bought a $2 million mansion in Bel-Air in 2019 and then sold it for $21.5 million two years later. He owns an apartment in New York which he bought for $10 million. Apart from this, he has properties in South Africa, one of which is a 12,000-square-foot luxury home located in Johannesburg, South Africa. He also owns cars like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Audi RS Q8, Volvo XC60, Volvo XC60, and a Tesla Model X. Trevor Noah has a great stock portfolio and cash reserves worth $15 million. He has stocks in companies like Costco, FedEx, Microsoft, General Motors, and Bank of America.

2023 $15 Million 2022 $14 Million 2021 $12 Million 2020 $9 Million 2019 $5 Million

Trevor Noah was born on February 20, 1984. He was the host of "The Daily Show" until 2022 and has bagged many awards over the years. Trevor started out with a small role in an episode of the South African soap opera "Isidingo." He hosted a TV show called "Run the Adventure" and then was seen hosting the 3rd Annual South Africa Film and Television Awards. Noah is currently single but rumors had it that he and singer Dua Lipa were dating back in 2022. He keeps much of his personal life is kept under wraps.

Noah has received many awards including the South African Comics' Choice Award, MTV Africa Music Awards, Zora Neale Hurston Award, NAACP Image Awards, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award and Primetime Emmy Award.

Are Trevor Noah and The Weeknd related?

No, but The Weeknd thinks that he and Trevor Noah could be twins.

Is Trevor Noah an American citizen?

No, he is South African.

How many languages can Trevor Noah speak?

He can speak seven languages including English, Afrikaans Xhosa, Zulu, Southern Sotho, Zulu and Tsonga.

More from MARKETREALIST

‘The Da Vinci Code’ Sold 80 Million Copies Worldwide; What Is Its Author Dan Brown’s Net Worth?

From Gymnast to Social Media Sensation: What Is Olivia Dunne's Net Worth in 2023?