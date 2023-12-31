In the bewitching space of TikTok, a peculiar subculture has emerged, drawing curious onlookers into its magical orbit. The journey of one ex-Catholic school alumna down the rabbit hole of NunTok led her seamlessly into the enchanting universe of WitchTok. The irony of Catholicism serving as a gateway to witchcraft is not lost on her as she reflects on her transition from the repressed confines of Western Sydney's Hills District to the liberating embrace of the progressive Inner West.

This person accidentally discovered WitchTok when they saw a funny guy named Alex Biron making jokes and daring TikTok witches to cast spells on him. As he humorously recounts the aftermath in a two-week update, strange occurrences, including a red eye and inexplicable fatigue, unfold. While skepticism looms over whether this is an elaborate satire or a clever ploy for publicity, the witches take center stage in this mystical narrative.

WitchTok is like a digital gathering of people showing off magic tricks. They talk about crystals, cleansing energy, and something called Florida Water, which has nothing to do with the state of Florida. Some even share their personal journeys from just being spiritual to becoming full fledged witches. It's like a magical support group, and Raven the Witch, a community member, describes it as a place where “everyone can be a witch, and every witch is beautiful,” per Long Now.

There's also someone called, Mami Onami, who claims to be the most powerful witch in North America. Which is a big claim but she says she's a master of white magic, black magic, and red magic. If you find that impressive, WitchTok Australia is also a thing, where Aussie witches like Witchywitchywooh share cool things you can find in regular stores like Kmart that are handy for witchcraft. Who would've thought that Kmart could be a treasure trove for magical supplies used in witchcraft?

While some people question if Alex Biron's experiences are real or just a joke, the heart of WitchTok goes beyond that. It's a place where people express themselves, discover new things about spirituality, and celebrate different magical practices. It isn't about proving whether magic is real, but it's about sharing the experience with others.

Whether it's funny pranks or real spells, WitchTok is a cool place where everyone, whether they believe in magic or not, can enjoy the show. It's a world where creativity meets self-discovery, and the line between reality and magic gets a bit blurry. People might wonder if it's all real, but in the heart of WitchTok, it's more about having fun, celebrating different beliefs, and finding a bit of magic in everyday life. So, let the skeptics wonder as the digital playground of WitchTok continues to be a place where magic and modern life come together in the most enchanting way.

