Woman Catches Landlord Lying to Her About Losing Her Rent Check; Netizens Say It’s a Common Trend

American renters are dealing with record-high rent prices across states. The situation is pretty bad with people skipping meals and cutting on necessary expenses to keep a roof over their heads, according to Redfin. On top of this, renters’ plight could be compounded by rude, dishonest, or ill-behaving landlords.

Such was the case with TikTok creator Mak (@makenzieathompson) who shared the story of how her landlord lied to her about their rent check to get more money. Mak shared the video which now has over 1.8 million views on TikTok with the caption, “Can’t make this sh*t up.” The video featured her performing a catchy lip sync to the platform’s viral track, “Sekret Valentines Day” by Se’Kret. Mak seems to have chosen the song as its lyrics, “You really did a good job of f****** up my day. And you said you made steak,” represented her situation where her landlord was blatantly lying to her which made her do some extra work.

In the video, Mak put the overlay text that reads, “When my landlord says he lost our rent check,” indicating that her landlord may be asking for another check to get the rent from her. However, in the very next frame, Mak writes, “Just for my bank to say he deposited it” stating that she caught the landlord in a lie, who may be trying to get more money out of her.

While Mak’s video was only 5 seconds long, it has blown up to astronomic proportions with over 207,000 likes. While several users commented on the video claiming that the same thing happened to them as well, many users shared various tips on how to prevent such claims from cropping up. One user (@tink2cma) said after it happened to her, they demanded a receipt even if their landlord was busy.

Furthermore, a large number of viewers urged Mak to file for fraud claiming that she could win a handsome amount or even live at the property for free, at least for some time. Viewer (@the_great_pickles) said that they filed a complaint when this happened to them and the owner had to let them live rent-free for two months.

Meanwhile, several other viewers claimed that they won much more than free rent. One user, (@joerocks285) said they caught their landlord’s fraud and got him for a year. They even got to live rent-free for the rest of the year while their landlord’s assets were seized to pay the money back. To this, Mak replied that even their landlord is going to get into trouble as they have opened up for fraud as well because their landlord was claiming that one of his siblings stole the check despite the bank saying the signature was EXACTLY like his.

On the other hand, a few users tried to make a case for the landlord as well. User (@karbar1341) said that he could’ve lost the check and someone could have negotiated the check in his name because big banks often let mobile fraudulent deposits go through. However, Mak refuted the claim saying that it was the first time they paid the new landlord's rent and when they filed for fraud, the landlord was being weird about the situation, which is suspicious.

